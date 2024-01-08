Auburn takes giant leap forward in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
It has taken nine weeks, but the Auburn Tigers are beginning to feel the love from the voters of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Tigers have made significant strides in the latest poll released Monday after beating Penn by 20 points and whipping Arkansas by 32 points on the road. Auburn is this week’s biggest jumper in the poll, moving from No. 24 to No. 16 ahead of the first full week of SEC play.
Auburn is one of four SEC teams to earn a spot in this week’s coaches poll. Tennessee remains the conference’s top representative by checking in at No. 5. Kentucky follows Tennessee at No. 6, and Ole Miss fell four spots to No. 24 after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday.
The Tigers will have a chance to improve their stock this week by hosting Texas A&M and LSU for a pair of SEC games at Neville Arena. The next ranked opponent that Auburn will face will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at home against No. 24 Ole Miss.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788 (21)
–
2
Houston
14-0
762 (10)
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754 (1)
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
–
5
11-3
661
–
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
–
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
11-3
341
+6
16
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+8
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
–
23
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;
