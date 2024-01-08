Advertisement

Auburn takes giant leap forward in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

It has taken nine weeks, but the Auburn Tigers are beginning to feel the love from the voters of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers have made significant strides in the latest poll released Monday after beating Penn by 20 points and whipping Arkansas by 32 points on the road. Auburn is this week’s biggest jumper in the poll, moving from No. 24 to No. 16 ahead of the first full week of SEC play.

Auburn is one of four SEC teams to earn a spot in this week’s coaches poll. Tennessee remains the conference’s top representative by checking in at No. 5. Kentucky follows Tennessee at No. 6, and Ole Miss fell four spots to No. 24 after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Tigers will have a chance to improve their stock this week by hosting Texas A&M and LSU for a pair of SEC games at Neville Arena. The next ranked opponent that Auburn will face will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at home against No. 24 Ole Miss.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

788 (21)

2

Houston

14-0

762 (10)

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

754 (1)

-1

4

UConn

13-2

685

5

Tennessee

11-3

661

6

Kentucky

11-2

628

7

North Carolina

11-3

592

+2

8

Arizona

12-3

556

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

490

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

455

-2

11

Duke

11-3

446

+2

12

Marquette

11-4

428

-5

13

Memphis

13-2

410

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

378

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

341

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

301

+8

17

BYU

12-2

251

-5

18

Colorado State

13-2

221

-4

19

San Diego State

13-2

198

+8

20

Creighton

11-4

147

+6

21

Gonzaga

11-4

146

+4

22

Clemson

11-3

133

-6

23

Utah State

14-1

77

23

Ole Miss

13-1

77

-4

25

Florida Atlantic

11-4

58

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire