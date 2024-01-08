Auburn takes giant leap forward in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

It has taken nine weeks, but the Auburn Tigers are beginning to feel the love from the voters of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers have made significant strides in the latest poll released Monday after beating Penn by 20 points and whipping Arkansas by 32 points on the road. Auburn is this week’s biggest jumper in the poll, moving from No. 24 to No. 16 ahead of the first full week of SEC play.

Auburn is one of four SEC teams to earn a spot in this week’s coaches poll. Tennessee remains the conference’s top representative by checking in at No. 5. Kentucky follows Tennessee at No. 6, and Ole Miss fell four spots to No. 24 after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Tigers will have a chance to improve their stock this week by hosting Texas A&M and LSU for a pair of SEC games at Neville Arena. The next ranked opponent that Auburn will face will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at home against No. 24 Ole Miss.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 (21) – 2 Houston 14-0 762 (10) +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 (1) -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 – 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 – 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 – 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +8 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 – 23 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;

