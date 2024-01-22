Auburn takes another giant leap in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Auburn basketball swept another week by earning wins over Vanderbilt and No. 21 Ole Miss.

The win streak for the Tigers is now up to 11 games, with every win being by 10 points or greater. Last week, Auburn defeated Vanderbilt by 15 points while taking down the previously-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss by 23.

Auburn’s wins become more and more impressive by the week, which has caused the Tigers to continue climbing up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings. Auburn takes another giant stride forward by moving five spots to No. 6, which is tied with fellow SEC power, Kentucky.

Only three SEC schools made the cut in this week’s poll, with all residing in the top 10. Tennessee is one place higher than Auburn and Kentucky at No. 5 after earning convincing wins over Florida and Alabama last week.

Auburn’s streak will be put to the test this week as they travel to Alabama on Wednesday and Mississippi State on Saturday. A win over each of those teams will boost the Tigers’ resume, as the victories would be considered quad-1 wins.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 17-2 791 (24) – 2 Purdue 17-2 769 (8) – 3 North Carolina 15-3 734 – 4 Houston 16-2 678 +1 5 Tennessee 14-4 671 +2 6 Kentucky 14-3 609 +4 6 Auburn 16-2 609 +5 8 Kansas 15-3 576 -4 9 Arizona 14-4 528 +4 10 Wisconsin 14-4 480 -2 11 Illinois 14-4 437 +3 12 Duke 13-4 421 -6 13 Oklahoma 15-3 401 +3 14 Baylor 14-4 362 -5 15 Marquette 13-5 360 +3 16 Creighton 14-5 299 -1 17 Dayton 15-2 277 +6 18 Iowa State 14-4 220 +2 19 BYU 14-4 181 – 20 Utah State 17-2 176 -3 21 Texas Tech 15-3 148 +4 22 Memphis 15-4 130 -10 23 Colorado State 15-3 119 +3 24 Florida Atlantic 15-4 101 +3 25 New Mexico 16-3 54 +20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire