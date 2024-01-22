Auburn takes another giant leap in USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Auburn basketball swept another week by earning wins over Vanderbilt and No. 21 Ole Miss.
The win streak for the Tigers is now up to 11 games, with every win being by 10 points or greater. Last week, Auburn defeated Vanderbilt by 15 points while taking down the previously-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss by 23.
Auburn’s wins become more and more impressive by the week, which has caused the Tigers to continue climbing up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings. Auburn takes another giant stride forward by moving five spots to No. 6, which is tied with fellow SEC power, Kentucky.
Only three SEC schools made the cut in this week’s poll, with all residing in the top 10. Tennessee is one place higher than Auburn and Kentucky at No. 5 after earning convincing wins over Florida and Alabama last week.
Auburn’s streak will be put to the test this week as they travel to Alabama on Wednesday and Mississippi State on Saturday. A win over each of those teams will boost the Tigers’ resume, as the victories would be considered quad-1 wins.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
17-2
791 (24)
–
2
Purdue
17-2
769 (8)
–
3
15-3
734
–
4
Houston
16-2
678
+1
5
14-4
671
+2
6
Kentucky
14-3
609
+4
6
16-2
609
+5
8
Kansas
15-3
576
-4
9
Arizona
14-4
528
+4
10
14-4
480
-2
11
Illinois
14-4
437
+3
12
13-4
421
-6
13
15-3
401
+3
14
Baylor
14-4
362
-5
15
Marquette
13-5
360
+3
16
Creighton
14-5
299
-1
17
Dayton
15-2
277
+6
18
Iowa State
14-4
220
+2
19
BYU
14-4
181
–
20
Utah State
17-2
176
-3
21
Texas Tech
15-3
148
+4
22
Memphis
15-4
130
-10
23
Colorado State
15-3
119
+3
24
Florida Atlantic
15-4
101
+3
25
New Mexico
16-3
54
+20
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__