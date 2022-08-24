Auburn surging for key offensive tackle target

Auburn has identified Gernorris Wilson as one of their top targets at offensive tackle and they are in a great place to land him.

Wilson is a three-star recruit and the No. 1,134 overall player in the 247Sports composite but Auburn’s coaching staff is much higher on him and has made him a priority.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was on campus for the Big Cat Weekend and is scheduled to be back for an official visit for the Penn State game. In fact, he told Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live he nearly committed to Auburn during Big Cat and his mother was a major reason why.

“That was her first time to Auburn,” Wilson said. “She wanted me to commit right then and there. It was definitely hard to say ‘no.’ I’m not lying, it was really hard.”

It may just be a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on his commitment, Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover cast a Crystal Ball for Auburn to land Wilson on Tuesday.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees, giving the Tigers a 99.5% chance of landing the Lakeland, Florida native.

When discussing what stands out about Auburn Wilson told Niebuhr it is the family environment.

“The family environment is one thing,” Wilson said. “They’re really friendly and real family based there. I really like that.”

