Auburn surging for key offensive tackle target

Hugh Freeze has Auburn recruiting at the level needed to compete in the SEC but there is still one glaring weakness in Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class, their lack of commitments along the offensive line.

Currently, four-star DeAndre Carter is Auburn’s only pledge along the offensive line but that could be changing soon as the Tigers are surging in their pursuit of three-star offensive tackle Favour Edwin.

Edwin is originally from Nigeria but currently lives in McDonough, Georgia and despite playing football for just one season, has earned over a dozen scholarship offers.

He has taken several trips to Auburn this season with his most recent one being for the Iron Bowl. Following that trip, the Tigers are now the overwhelming favorites to land the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder.

Both Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports and On3’s Keith Niebuhr cast predictions for Edwin to commit to Auburn on Sunday. The Tigers have now received all five predictions to land Edwin between the two sites.

Edwin is the No. 793 overall player and No. 60 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 93 player from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire