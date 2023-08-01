Auburn surging for elite offensive lineman DeAndre Carter

The Auburn Tigers are red-hot on the recruiting trail and are coming off of the best weeks in program history.

The Tigers landed two five-star prospects in wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick as well as four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons. Making it even sweeter, the Tigers flipped Thompson and Riddick from Alabama and Georgia, respectively.

Their additions give Auburn 14 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks 17th in the country and has one of the best average player ratings in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. However, the class is still lacking in one key area: the offensive line, where Auburn has yet to land a commitment.

That may be changing soon as the Tigers have emerged as the favorite to land DeAndre Carter, one of the best linemen in the country. The four-star prospect made the trek all the way from California to attend Big Cat Weekend and it did not disappoint.

“I love everything,” Carter told AuburnUndercovers Jason Caldwell. “Probably the thing that stands out more than the other is just the family atmosphere. A lot of colleges say they’ve got it, but I definitely feel it a lot here.”

In fact, the visit went so well that Caldwell and three of his associates at 247Sports submitted crystal ball predictions for Carter to join Auburn’s recruiting class.

Carter is the No. 90 overall prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 13 player from California.

While he is listed as an interior player, Auburn and offensive line coach Jake Thornton believe the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder can also play tackle and have been recruiting him as both a guard and a tackle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire