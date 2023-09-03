Auburn is surging for elite 2025 RB Alvin Henderson

Whenever Auburn running back coach Cadillac Williams identifies a running back that he wants the chances are pretty good that Auburn will land that player.

There’s also a great chance that they will produce when they make it to the Plains. It worked with Jaquez Hunter and it’s early but Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb both look like future studs for Auburn.

The player that Williams and Auburn have singled out in the 2025 recruiting cycle is Alvin Henderson and they are now surging for him.

Henderson was back on Auburn’s campus for the season opener against UMass, the fourth time he has visited since they hired Hugh Freeze.

This visit was enough for On3’s Chad Simmons to log a prediction for Henderson to commit to Auburn. That prediction gives them an 88.2% chance of landing him, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Henderson is the No. 88 overall player and No. 8 running back in the On3 industry ranking. The Elba product is also the No. 9 player from Alabama.

He is coming off of a dominant sophomore season in which he rushed for 2,636 yards and 47 touchdowns in 12 games.

