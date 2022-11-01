Auburn suffers first decommitment since firing Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered its first decommitment since the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin.

Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, announced that he would be backing off his pledge Monday on Twitter.

“Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted.

The Lakeland, Florida, native committed to Auburn on Sept. 19. He was being recruited as someone who could play either tackle or guard at Auburn.

He is ranked as the No. 981 overall player and No. 73 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

He was Auburn’s lowest-ranked commitment because of his position and Auburn’s need along the offensive line he was one of their more important commits and is a blow to the class.

His commitment leaves Auburn with 10 commitments and just two offensive linemen. The class now ranks 14th in the SEC and 55th in the country according to the 247Sports team recruiting ranking.

