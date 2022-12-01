Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday.

Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened.

His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard, who played a key role in Hopkins’ recruitment. It was announced Wednesday that Freeze would only keep Cadillac Williams, Zac Ethridge, and Christian Robinson on staff.

Hopkins committed to Auburn on Sept. 15, one week after taking his official visit to campus. Since his commitment, Hopkins has visited Arkansas and Kansas State, in addition to being in town for Auburn’s win over Missouri.

Despite de-committing, Hopkins still has a high chance to sign with Auburn. According to On3, Auburn still has a 98% chance to land Hopkins’ signature.

Hopkins is a four-star wide receiver from Thomasville, Georgia. He is the nation’s No. 41 wide receiver for the 2023 cycle and the top receiver from the state of Georgia.

