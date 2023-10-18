Auburn suffers drastic drop in latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank following LSU loss

Auburn suffered a demoralizing defeat at the hands of No. 19 LSU last weekend, and that played a major role in their placement in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank.

In Paul Myerberg’s weekly list, Auburn checks in at No. 64, which is a 14-spot decrease from last week’s ranking. The Tigers join the list of biggest movers of the week. Syracuse dropped the most following their loss to No. 4 Florida State last weekend, falling 20 spots to No. 74. Wyoming, Washington State, Maryland, Ohio, Texas A&M, BYU, NC State, Colorado, Wake Forest, Boise State, Army, Cincinnati, ULM and East Carolina join Auburn by dropping over 10 spots in the latest re-rank.

LSU’s win over Auburn boosted them eight places to No. 27. This week’s opponent, Ole Miss, jumped two spots to No. 20 despite not playing a game last weekend. The Tigers and Rebels square off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire