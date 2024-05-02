Auburn sticking with same weekend rotation for third straight week

Auburn baseball will once again try to capture its first SEC weekend series win of the year when the Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels at Plainsman Park. If there were ever a time for Butch Thompson’s team to grab a series “W”, this would be it, as the Rebels come in with just a 5-10 road record and 23-21 record overall.

Although the Tigers haven’t won either of their last two series, it hasn’t been because of the starting pitching. Auburn’s weekend rotation has pitched to an above-average 3.85 earned run average over the past two weekends. That stat, along with Auburn’s newfound competitiveness in recent games, may be why coach Thompson has opted to throw Sophomore Dylan Watts (0-2), senior Tanner Bauman (2-2), and junior Carson Myers back into the action this weekend against Ole Miss.

Watts will once again open up the series for the Auburn staff. The young right-hander wasn’t fantastic last weekend against LSU, but he was certainly very good. Auburn’s newest pitching weapon went the deepest he had in any game this season last Friday, throwing 5 2/3 innings of 2-run ball. Watts was dominant throughout the night but allowed 2 solo home runs in the 4th and the 5th in an otherwise brilliant 9 strikeout performance.

Seasoned veteran Tanner Bauman is in line to start for the second-straight Saturday after throwing 4 1/3 solid innings of 2-run ball last weekend. The senior is lefty tied a season-high with 5 punch outs on the afternoon, although I’m sure he would have traded a few of those for quicker outs to get him through 5 innings. He’ll hope to last long enough to qualify for his third win of the season this time out.

In a strange ironic twist, Auburn’s only win last weekend came when the Tigers best and most consistent pitcher, Carson Myers, had one of his worst outings of the season. The UAB transfer lasted just 4 innings against LSU last Sunday, allowing 4 runs (all earned) on 5 hits and a walk. He struck out just 1. Myers may have a chance to take the bump in a rubber game this Sunday. If he gets the chance, the left-hander will need to be better.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire