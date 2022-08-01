Auburn’s Steven Ruzic named to 30Under30 list for college football coaches

Auburn has a future star in their building.

Steven Ruzic, who is only 29, is Auburn’s Director of Player Personnel and 247Sports believes he is one of the top young minds in college football. They named him to their annual 30Under30 list that highlights the best coaches in college football that are under the age of 30.

In addition to overseeing the Football Player Personnel & Recruiting Department, he oversees each recruiting evaluation performed by the staff and helps to manage the recruiting department.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about him in their list.

“One of the youngest Director of Player Personnels on the Power Five level, Ruzic has shown to be a dynamic recruiter early in his career and is now in charge of Auburn’s scouting department. Ruzic arrived at Auburn earlier this offseason after a year at North Carolina as the program’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Before that he spent three years as Minnesota’s Director of Recruiting Communications, where he helped land those like True Freshman All-American Justin Walley. Ruzic has also made stops at Ole Miss, UT Chattanooga and Valdosta State. Said one source of Ruzic: ‘He should absolutely be on the list.'”

Ruzic has helped Auburn build a nice core for their 2023 recruiting class, all five of the Tiger’s commits are rated as four-star prospects. The Tigers have two commits in the 2024 cycle (cornerback A’Mon Lane and quarterback Adrian Posse) and both are four-star prospects.

While Auburn still has work to do on the recruiting trail they are in good hands with Ruzic helping lead the charge.

