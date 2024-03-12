Auburn stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports/NFCA Coaches Poll
The first weekend of SEC play did not bounce the way Auburn had hoped, as they dropped two of three games to Missouri on the road.
However, the series loss did not affect Auburn’s place in the rankings. They remain the nation’s No. 25 team in this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Auburn is one of 10 SEC teams residing in this week’s poll. LSU is the SEC’s leader at No. 2 after sweeping No. 23 Kentucky to open SEC play and ran its record to 22-0. Because of the sweep, the Wildcats dropped out of this week’s poll. Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida round out the SEC’s representation in the top 10. The Gators jumped three places to No. 10 after winning two games over Alabama in Tuscaloosa to open SEC play.
Missouri is outside the top 10 at No. 11 and could crack the top 10 next week with a great showing at No. 8 Tennessee this weekend. Texas A&M is next at No. 13 and is poised for a big series this weekend at No. 21 Mississippi State. No. 14 Alabama looks to shake off its series loss to Florida by making a statement at No. 5 Georgia beginning Friday.
The final notable SEC series of the weekend involves Auburn, as the No. 25 Tigers host No. 20 Arkansas for a three-game set at Jane B. Moore Field.
Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
22-1
791
1
2
22-0
769
3
3
21-2
738
2
4
Oklahoma State
20-3
680
4
5
20-3
646
7
6
19-1
638
6
7
18-3
617
5
8
18-4
586
8
9
Stanford
18-4
558
9
10
21-3
490
13
11
Missouri
20-3
466
12
12
17-6
415
10
13
23-2
392
17
14
19-3
366
11
15
UCLA
14-6
336
16
16
15-5
299
14
17
California
21-4
293
15
18
Virginia Tech
18-3-1
264
20
19
Baylor
14-5
255
19
20
20-5
209
18
21
Mississippi State
19-4
150
24
22
Arizona
19-5-1
106
21
23
South Carolina
18-5
84
22
24
Boston University
17-1
68
NR
25
13-4-1
59
25
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon (51), Kentucky (45), Louisiana (16), Texas State (6), Grand Canyon (4), Miami (3).
Dropped Out
No. 23 Kentucky
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__