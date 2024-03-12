Auburn stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports/NFCA Coaches Poll

The first weekend of SEC play did not bounce the way Auburn had hoped, as they dropped two of three games to Missouri on the road.

However, the series loss did not affect Auburn’s place in the rankings. They remain the nation’s No. 25 team in this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Auburn is one of 10 SEC teams residing in this week’s poll. LSU is the SEC’s leader at No. 2 after sweeping No. 23 Kentucky to open SEC play and ran its record to 22-0. Because of the sweep, the Wildcats dropped out of this week’s poll. Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida round out the SEC’s representation in the top 10. The Gators jumped three places to No. 10 after winning two games over Alabama in Tuscaloosa to open SEC play.

Missouri is outside the top 10 at No. 11 and could crack the top 10 next week with a great showing at No. 8 Tennessee this weekend. Texas A&M is next at No. 13 and is poised for a big series this weekend at No. 21 Mississippi State. No. 14 Alabama looks to shake off its series loss to Florida by making a statement at No. 5 Georgia beginning Friday.

The final notable SEC series of the weekend involves Auburn, as the No. 25 Tigers host No. 20 Arkansas for a three-game set at Jane B. Moore Field.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 22-1 791 1 2 LSU 22-0 769 3 3 Texas 21-2 738 2 4 Oklahoma State 20-3 680 4 5 Georgia 20-3 646 7 6 Duke 19-1 638 6 7 Washington 18-3 617 5 8 Tennessee 18-4 586 8 9 Stanford 18-4 558 9 10 Florida 21-3 490 13 11 Missouri 20-3 466 12 12 Clemson 17-6 415 10 13 Texas A&M 23-2 392 17 14 Alabama 19-3 366 11 15 UCLA 14-6 336 16 16 Florida State 15-5 299 14 17 California 21-4 293 15 18 Virginia Tech 18-3-1 264 20 19 Baylor 14-5 255 19 20 Arkansas 20-5 209 18 21 Mississippi State 19-4 150 24 22 Arizona 19-5-1 106 21 23 South Carolina 18-5 84 22 24 Boston University 17-1 68 NR 25 Auburn 13-4-1 59 25

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (51), Kentucky (45), Louisiana (16), Texas State (6), Grand Canyon (4), Miami (3).

Dropped Out

No. 23 Kentucky

