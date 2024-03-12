Advertisement

Auburn stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports/NFCA Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The first weekend of SEC play did not bounce the way Auburn had hoped, as they dropped two of three games to Missouri on the road.

However, the series loss did not affect Auburn’s place in the rankings. They remain the nation’s No. 25 team in this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Auburn is one of 10 SEC teams residing in this week’s poll. LSU is the SEC’s leader at No. 2 after sweeping No. 23 Kentucky to open SEC play and ran its record to 22-0. Because of the sweep, the Wildcats dropped out of this week’s poll. Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida round out the SEC’s representation in the top 10. The Gators jumped three places to No. 10 after winning two games over Alabama in Tuscaloosa to open SEC play.

Missouri is outside the top 10 at No. 11 and could crack the top 10 next week with a great showing at No. 8 Tennessee this weekend. Texas A&M is next at No. 13 and is poised for a big series this weekend at No. 21 Mississippi State. No. 14 Alabama looks to shake off its series loss to Florida by making a statement at No. 5 Georgia beginning Friday.

The final notable SEC series of the weekend involves Auburn, as the No. 25 Tigers host No. 20 Arkansas for a three-game set at Jane B. Moore Field.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

22-1

791

1

2

LSU

22-0

769

3

3

Texas

21-2

738

2

4

Oklahoma State

20-3

680

4

5

Georgia

20-3

646

7

6

Duke

19-1

638

6

7

Washington

18-3

617

5

8

Tennessee

18-4

586

8

9

Stanford

18-4

558

9

10

Florida

21-3

490

13

11

Missouri

20-3

466

12

12

Clemson

17-6

415

10

13

Texas A&M

23-2

392

17

14

Alabama

19-3

366

11

15

UCLA

14-6

336

16

16

Florida State

15-5

299

14

17

California

21-4

293

15

18

Virginia Tech

18-3-1

264

20

19

Baylor

14-5

255

19

20

Arkansas

20-5

209

18

21

Mississippi State

19-4

150

24

22

Arizona

19-5-1

106

21

23

South Carolina

18-5

84

22

24

Boston University

17-1

68

NR

25

Auburn

13-4-1

59

25

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (51), Kentucky (45), Louisiana (16), Texas State (6), Grand Canyon (4), Miami (3).

Dropped Out

No. 23 Kentucky

