Auburn stays put in latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings

Despite dropping its fourth straight game, Auburn’s place in the latest ESPN Football Power Index ranking remains the same.

Auburn Football checks in this week at No. 49, which is the same placement that they were given following its’ bye week on Oct. 22. Auburn did, however, fall in strength of record, overall efficiency, offensive efficiency, and defensive efficiency.

Looking ahead to this Saturday’s contest at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are No. 17 in this week’s ranking. The Bulldogs rank higher in strength of record, overall efficiency, offensive efficiency, and defensive efficiency.

They also have an 81% chance to earn the home win over Auburn this Saturday according to the ESPN FPI.

Last season’s game saw Mississippi State come back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat Auburn, 43-34 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This season’s game will feature an interesting storyline, as former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has just signed a contract to take the same position at Auburn.

Overall Ranking: No. 49

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Strength of Record: No. 62

Strength of Record: No. 62

Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 1

Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 1

Overall Efficiency: No. 70

Overall Efficiency: No. 70

Offensive efficiency: No. 82

Offensive efficiency: No. 82

Defensive efficiency: No. 52

Defensive efficiency: No. 52

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire