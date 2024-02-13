Auburn stays in comfortable spot in latest Associated Press Poll

Auburn basketball finds itself in a similar position as it was last week in the newest Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers split a pair of quad 1 games this past week, defeating archrival Alabama on Wednesday but then losing on the road at Florida on Saturday. As a result, they dropped one spot to No. 13 in the rankings.

Tennessee is the top-ranked SEC team in the poll, falling to No. 8 after beating LSU and losing to Texas A&M, while South Carolina moved up four spots to No. 11 after extending its winning streak to seven games. Those teams, along with No. 15 Alabama and No. 22 Kentucky, make up the five SEC teams in this week’s standings.

Auburn will look to create some major momentum this week, hosting South Carolina on Wednesday and Kentucky on Saturday for ESPN’s College Gameday. Wins in both games would be a good resume builder come Selection Sunday.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire