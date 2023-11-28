Auburn stays at 31 In ESPN FPI following loss to Alabama

The Auburn Tigers season has been defined by streaks. After opening up the season winners of three in a row, the Tigers went on to lose their first four games in the SEC.

Hugh Freeze’s team then won three straight before losing to New Mexico State and most recently Alabama.

The recent losing streak is easily the most frustrating of the season, as Auburn lost as massive favorites in the penultimate game of the regular season before choking away an Iron Bowl win on Saturday.

Still, the 6-6 regular season has the Tigers ranked No. 31 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, which is one spot above where they opened the year.

The FPI ranks each college football team by a variety of factors; Strength of record, strength of schedule, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, and overall efficiency.

Here is where Auburn ranks in every category after the regular season.

Overall Ranking: No. 31

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

If Auburn would have stopped a Alabama from converting a 4th and 31, the Tigers may have found themselves back in the top 25 of the FPI.

Jalen Milroe converted the down however, and Auburn suffered its second loss in a row.

Auburn is still the the eighth highest ranked team in the SEC, trailing Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Strength of Record: No. 44

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers fell in the “Strength of Record” category for the second straight week following the loss.

Auburn’s best win of the regular season was on the road against a 6-6 Cal team that ranks 48 in FPI.

This ranking does have a chance to move up if Auburn can claim victory in its bowl game, but that is something the Tigers have only accomplished twice since 2012.

Strength of Schedule: No. 10

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If there was one category Auburn was bound to jump in this week, it was this one. The Tigers moved up 11 spots after playing the highly-ranked Crimson Tide.

The SEC finishes the regular season occupying the No. 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10 spots in the “strength of schedule” category.

Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, and LSU all rank in the top 10 as well.

Overall Efficiency: No. 31

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn was fairly efficient for most of the game on Saturday, leaving them at No. 31 in this ranking.

Payton Thorne was not able to get much going through the air, but his running ability along with the solid play from the offensive line helped the Tigers pick up 18 first downs and 337 total yards.

The issue, and probably the reason Auburn lost, was losing the turnover battle 3-0. That simply cannot happen against better teams.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 67

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn ran the ball for 244 yards against a stout Alabama defense. That alone helped the Tigers jump 16 spots in offensive efficiency after this week.

The turnovers and 33% third down conversation rate hurt the Tigers in the time of possession category, but there is no denying Saturday was one of the best offensive performances we’ve seen from Auburn in the past few years.

Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff need to make sure the intensity is kept high for the bowl game in a month.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 20

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s defense played an absolutely phenomenal game for 39:27 seconds.

Then they let Jalen Milroe cement his name in Iron Bowl history.

The defense still remains the strong suit of this Auburn team, and the unit will need to play well against an unfamiliar opponent if the Tigers hope to win their bowl game.

