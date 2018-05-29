Auburn star to return for junior season

Auburn got some major news on Monday morning as Austin Wiley told reporters that he will be returning to school for his junior season.

Wiley is a 6-foot-11, 260 pound center that averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 boards as a freshman in 2016-17 for the Tigers despite only playing half the season after reclassifying and enrolling in January. Wiley did not play last season as he was forced to sit out after getting caught up in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption.

Wiley will be eligible to play in 2018-19, which is major news for an Auburn team that lacks for size. After winning a share of the SEC regular season title last season, Auburn bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament in large part due to the fact that their best interior player, Anfernee McLemore, was out with an ankle injury and they did not have enough size to replace him.

Bruce Pearl’s club is still waiting to hear from three more players that put their name in the draft: leading scorer Bryce Brown, star guard Mustapha Heron and starting point guard Jared Harper.