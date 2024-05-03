Auburn star Ike Irish set to return this weekend against Ole Miss

Good news regarding the Auburn baseball team has been rarer than game day buttons at the bookstore on a Fall Saturday this season, but Butch Thompson’s team did receive a tremendous update on Friday.

Sophomore catcher Ike Irish, who has been out with an injured hand since April 21, is reportedly expected to suit up for Auburn in a winnable series against Ole Miss this weekend. Before suffering his injury, Irish was the cornerstone of the Tiger lineup, slashing .326 with 11 home runs and an OPS well over 1.000.

His return will be welcomed by an Auburn lineup seemingly lost at the plate recently without Irish and fellow leaders Bobby Peirce and Mason Maners. Maners was able to return for last Sunday, while Peirce is still expected out for the time being. Still, an Auburn lineup featuring Maners and Irish holding down the middle should provide a major spark to a lineup that has managed just 13 runs in its last 5 SEC games.

Backup catcher Cale Stricklin, who may still see a start or two if Butch Thompson opts to DH Irish, seems to agree. “He’s a spark plug for our team. We’re playing good baseball going back to the last game against LSU. He’s really going to help our team and we’re going to get going.”

Irish and the Tigers open up their series with Ole Miss on Friday at 6 PM CST at Plainsman Park.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire