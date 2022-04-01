Auburn staff is showing interest in PAC 12 transfer

According to one report, Auburn and several other programs have expressed interest in Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas. Lucas spent three seasons in Corvallis where he averaged 10.3 points per game and shot an impressive 38.0% from beyond the arc.

This past season the California native started in all 31 of the games that he played. His best game against Utah where he scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists. Another interesting thing to note is that Lucas was the only Beaver to start in all 31 games this past season. He was also a part of a Beavers squad that went to the elite eight just a year ago. With two years of eligibility remaining, he will likely play elsewhere.

The Auburn Tigers and their coaching staff certainly hope that he will make the trek from western Oregon to east Alabama. The Tigers will likely lose key contributors Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Wing Devan Cambridge also announced that he is transferring with his brother to Arizona State on Thursday evening. With those three likely being gone, Auburn would be left with 11 scholarships. The threshold is 13 for Division 1 basketball programs.

Along with Lucas, the Tigers have also shown interest in South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson and Ohio transfer Mark Sears. It is also worth noting that Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills was also transferring to Auburn last offseason prior to some academic issues. The Tigers will likely be really good again in 2022. The possibility of landing a person of Lucas’s caliber can only increase their chances of making a run next season.

Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas has heard from South Carolina, Auburn, Washington State, Stanford, San Diego State, BYU, Nevada, and several others, sources told @Stockrisers. Led them with 13.7 points per game. Played 33 minutes a game for them as well. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 31, 2022

