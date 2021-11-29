Auburn staff member makes bold prediction on Twitter

There were a lot of emotions around the Auburn fan base after suffering the 24-22 four overtimes loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

There was a mix of Auburn fans being hopeful as well as Auburn fans being upset based on what they just saw unfold.

Amidst the mix of emotions, former player and current Auburn football coordinator of player relations Trovon Reed put out this tweet.

2022-2023 National Champs

“save this tweet” War Dam Eagle! — Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) November 28, 2021

Auburn fans reacted strongly to the tweet and loved the optimism that some of the leadership has around the Auburn football program.

Reed joined Bryan Harsin’s staff over the offseason.

