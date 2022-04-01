Auburn staff in hot pursuit of talented MAC transfer

Auburn has reached to Ohio transfer Mark Sears, According to 247Sports’ Travis Branham. Along with Auburn, other schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, Florida, Gonzaga, and USC have also reached out.

The native of Muscle Shoals was ranked as a three-star prospect out of high school. Neither Alabama nor Auburn extended an offer to Sears coming out of high school, but in-state programs UAB and South Alabama did. Now, Auburn and Alabama are seemingly interested in Ohio’s scoring leader from this past season. He averaged 19.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game. He ranked 28th in the entire country in scoring. That is a very effective number for one of the more premier talents available in the transfer portal.

This past season, Sears started all 35 games that the Bobcats played. The First Team All-MAC player shot an astounding 40.8 percent from the three-point line. From the floor, he shot 44.4. percent. In 18 of the 35 games that Sears played in, he scored 20 or more points. Statistically, that puts him at a 51.4 percent to score 20 or more in each contest.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers are also showing interest in transfers Erik Stevenson, Brandon Murray, and Jarod Lucas. However, Sears will likely be a larger target for the Auburn coaching staff. His ability to knock down threes and put the ball in the basket will likely separate him from the others that Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff are interested in.