Auburn softball is on the way to Tallahassee for NCAA Tournament

All around the country, the time has now come that every college softball dreams of. The conference tournaments have ended and 64 teams now compete for the ultimate crown: a national championship.

Auburn softball is part of that 64-team field, as the Tigers officially made the NCAA Softball Tournament when it was announced on Sunday.

Auburn and head coach Mickey Dean will make a trip down to the Tallahassee Regional to begin its road to Oklahoma City. The Tigers’ regional site feature’s the host team of Florida State, Chattanooga and UCF.

The girls from the Plains will take on UCF in their first game. The Knights come into the tournament with a record of 30-23 after losing to Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship.

The No. 13 seeded Seminoles are hosting after going 43-14 and finishing as runner-up in the ACC Softball Championship. Their opponents, the Chattanooga Mocs, are 42-14 on the year and champions of the SoCon.

Auburn is a part of the postseason now for the 19th time in program history. It is no stranger to the Tallahassee Regional, though. This is the fourth time that the team will be making an appearance at the site, and its first since 2021. Under Dean, it will be the third time that the Tigers’ postseason will start at Florida State.

The winner of this regional will take on the winner out of the Norman Regional, which contains Oklahoma, Oregon, Boston University and Cleveland State.

Auburn’s opening round game with UCF is set for Friday, May 17, where first pitch will be at 1 p.m. CST. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

