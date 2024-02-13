Advertisement

Auburn softball slips in USA TODAY/NFCA top 25 coaches poll after opening weekend

Taylor Jones
The Auburn Tigers did not have ample opportunity to prove themselves last weekend during the Tiger Invitational due to rain delays altering their schedule.

The Tigers played just three games as the remaining two games on the slate were canceled due to heavy rain in the area. Auburn dropped its first game to Virginia Tech and tied the Hokies one day later while earning a win over Belmont to begin the season with a 1-1-1 record.

Because of the tough weekend, the Tigers experienced a drop in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll heading into week two of the season. Auburn checks in at No. 25 this week, down six spots from its preseason ranking of No. 19.

Auburn is one of 10 SEC representatives in the top 25 this week. Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 2, followed by Georgia at No. 4. Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas remain in the top 15 while South Carolina cracks the top 20.

Kentucky and Missouri are two of the biggest movers this week. The No. 14 Tigers enter the top 25 after knocking off No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah in Clearwater last weekend. Kentucky jumped seven places from No. 25 to No. 18 after beating then-No. 4 Stanford twice in San Diego.

Virginia Tech, who went 1-0-1 over Auburn last weekend, enters the poll at No. 21 this week.

Auburn heads to Mexico this weekend to participate in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge beginning Thursday. While there, Auburn will see No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

4-0

800

1

2

Tennessee

3-0

747

2

3

Texas

5-0

720

8

4

Georgia

5-0

650

6

5

Washington

3-1

629

7

6

Oklahoma State

5-0

626

9

7

Florida State

4-1

600

3

8

Clemson

4-1

569

5

9

Stanford

3-2

529

4

10

Duke

3-1

497

11

11

Alabama

5-0

485

12

12

LSU

5-0

460

14

13

Utah

4-1

369

13

14

Missouri

5-0

313

NR

15

Arkansas

4-1

299

16

16

Florida

4-1

280

17

17

Oregon

4-2

261

15

18

Kentucky

4-1

259

25

19

UCLA

2-3

240

10

20

South Carolina

5-0

218

23

21

Virginia Tech

4-0-1

160

NR

22

Northwestern

4-1

128

20

23

Louisiana

4-1

128

21

24

Baylor

0-2

91

22

25

Auburn

1-1-1

71

19

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State (67), Nebraska (62), Texas A&M (55), Indiana (38), Arizona (37), Charlotte (19), California (15), Boston University (4), Boise State (2), Miami (2), Penn State (1), Wichita State (1).

Dropped Out

No. 18 Nebraska, No. 24 San Diego State

