Auburn softball slips in USA TODAY/NFCA top 25 coaches poll after opening weekend
The Auburn Tigers did not have ample opportunity to prove themselves last weekend during the Tiger Invitational due to rain delays altering their schedule.
The Tigers played just three games as the remaining two games on the slate were canceled due to heavy rain in the area. Auburn dropped its first game to Virginia Tech and tied the Hokies one day later while earning a win over Belmont to begin the season with a 1-1-1 record.
Because of the tough weekend, the Tigers experienced a drop in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll heading into week two of the season. Auburn checks in at No. 25 this week, down six spots from its preseason ranking of No. 19.
Auburn is one of 10 SEC representatives in the top 25 this week. Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 2, followed by Georgia at No. 4. Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas remain in the top 15 while South Carolina cracks the top 20.
Kentucky and Missouri are two of the biggest movers this week. The No. 14 Tigers enter the top 25 after knocking off No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah in Clearwater last weekend. Kentucky jumped seven places from No. 25 to No. 18 after beating then-No. 4 Stanford twice in San Diego.
Virginia Tech, who went 1-0-1 over Auburn last weekend, enters the poll at No. 21 this week.
Auburn heads to Mexico this weekend to participate in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge beginning Thursday. While there, Auburn will see No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah.
Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
4-0
800
1
2
3-0
747
2
3
5-0
720
8
4
5-0
650
6
5
3-1
629
7
6
Oklahoma State
5-0
626
9
7
4-1
600
3
8
4-1
569
5
9
Stanford
3-2
529
4
10
3-1
497
11
11
5-0
485
12
12
5-0
460
14
13
Utah
4-1
369
13
14
Missouri
5-0
313
NR
15
4-1
299
16
16
4-1
280
17
17
4-2
261
15
18
4-1
259
25
19
2-3
240
10
20
South Carolina
5-0
218
23
21
Virginia Tech
4-0-1
160
NR
22
Northwestern
4-1
128
20
23
Louisiana
4-1
128
21
24
Baylor
0-2
91
22
25
1-1-1
71
19
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State (67), Nebraska (62), Texas A&M (55), Indiana (38), Arizona (37), Charlotte (19), California (15), Boston University (4), Boise State (2), Miami (2), Penn State (1), Wichita State (1).
Dropped Out
No. 18 Nebraska, No. 24 San Diego State
