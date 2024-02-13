Auburn softball slips in USA TODAY/NFCA top 25 coaches poll after opening weekend

The Auburn Tigers did not have ample opportunity to prove themselves last weekend during the Tiger Invitational due to rain delays altering their schedule.

The Tigers played just three games as the remaining two games on the slate were canceled due to heavy rain in the area. Auburn dropped its first game to Virginia Tech and tied the Hokies one day later while earning a win over Belmont to begin the season with a 1-1-1 record.

Because of the tough weekend, the Tigers experienced a drop in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll heading into week two of the season. Auburn checks in at No. 25 this week, down six spots from its preseason ranking of No. 19.

Auburn is one of 10 SEC representatives in the top 25 this week. Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 2, followed by Georgia at No. 4. Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas remain in the top 15 while South Carolina cracks the top 20.

Kentucky and Missouri are two of the biggest movers this week. The No. 14 Tigers enter the top 25 after knocking off No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah in Clearwater last weekend. Kentucky jumped seven places from No. 25 to No. 18 after beating then-No. 4 Stanford twice in San Diego.

Virginia Tech, who went 1-0-1 over Auburn last weekend, enters the poll at No. 21 this week.

Auburn heads to Mexico this weekend to participate in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge beginning Thursday. While there, Auburn will see No. 8 Clemson and No. 13 Utah.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 4-0 800 1 2 Tennessee 3-0 747 2 3 Texas 5-0 720 8 4 Georgia 5-0 650 6 5 Washington 3-1 629 7 6 Oklahoma State 5-0 626 9 7 Florida State 4-1 600 3 8 Clemson 4-1 569 5 9 Stanford 3-2 529 4 10 Duke 3-1 497 11 11 Alabama 5-0 485 12 12 LSU 5-0 460 14 13 Utah 4-1 369 13 14 Missouri 5-0 313 NR 15 Arkansas 4-1 299 16 16 Florida 4-1 280 17 17 Oregon 4-2 261 15 18 Kentucky 4-1 259 25 19 UCLA 2-3 240 10 20 South Carolina 5-0 218 23 21 Virginia Tech 4-0-1 160 NR 22 Northwestern 4-1 128 20 23 Louisiana 4-1 128 21 24 Baylor 0-2 91 22 25 Auburn 1-1-1 71 19

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State (67), Nebraska (62), Texas A&M (55), Indiana (38), Arizona (37), Charlotte (19), California (15), Boston University (4), Boise State (2), Miami (2), Penn State (1), Wichita State (1).

Dropped Out

No. 18 Nebraska, No. 24 San Diego State

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire