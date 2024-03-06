Auburn softball returns to top 25 in latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll
After a successful week of earning five wins, Auburn softball returns to a favorable place within the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Tigers will open SEC play this weekend at Missouri and will do so as a top-25 team. Auburn re-enters the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll after being skipped the last two weeks by checking in at No. 25.
Auburn returns after earning five wins over Georgia State, Northwestern, USC Upstate, and North Texas last week. The return to the top 25 is due mostly to Auburn’s pitching. Ace maddie penta recorded a perfect game in Auburn’s win over Georgia State last Thursday and struck out 34 batters over 19 innings of work.
The Tigers are one of 12 SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll, with Ole Miss being the lone team from the conference not cutting. LSU is the SEC’s top representative, checking in at No. 3 and boasting a 19-0 record. Georgia and Tennessee also make up the top 10.
This weekend’s opponent, Missouri, is at No. 12 this week after winning four games between Nebraska and Wichita State last weekend.
Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
18-1
790
1
2
17-1
769
2
3
19-0
718
4
4
Oklahoma State
17-2
696
3
5
16-2
641
6
6
16-1
623
7
7
15-3
606
5
8
12-4
536
9
9
Stanford
13-4
531
11
10
12-4
488
8
11
19-1
474
10
12
Missouri
17-2
456
14
13
19-2
427
13
14
11-4
317
12
15
California
19-2
427
13
16
11-6
398
18
17
19-2
274
17
18
17-4
253
15
19
Baylor
11-3
218
21
20
Virginia Tech
15-3-1
205
23
21
Arizona
17-3-1
177
19
22
South Carolina
18-2
173
22
23
13-4
142
16
24
Mississippi State
17-3
133
24
25
Auburn
12-2-1
40
NR
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon (25), Boston University (24), Miami (16), Louisiana (15), Northwestern (11), Penn State (9), Utah (9).
Dropped Out
No. 25 Oregon
