Auburn softball returns to top 25 in latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
After a successful week of earning five wins, Auburn softball returns to a favorable place within the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Tigers will open SEC play this weekend at Missouri and will do so as a top-25 team. Auburn re-enters the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll after being skipped the last two weeks by checking in at No. 25.

Auburn returns after earning five wins over Georgia State, Northwestern, USC Upstate, and North Texas last week. The return to the top 25 is due mostly to Auburn’s pitching. Ace maddie penta recorded a perfect game in Auburn’s win over Georgia State last Thursday and struck out 34 batters over 19 innings of work.

The Tigers are one of 12 SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll, with Ole Miss being the lone team from the conference not cutting. LSU is the SEC’s top representative, checking in at No. 3 and boasting a 19-0 record. Georgia and Tennessee also make up the top 10.

This weekend’s opponent, Missouri, is at No. 12 this week after winning four games between Nebraska and Wichita State last weekend.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

18-1

790

1

2

Texas

17-1

769

2

3

LSU

19-0

718

4

4

Oklahoma State

17-2

696

3

5

Washington

16-2

641

6

6

Duke

16-1

623

7

7

Georgia

15-3

606

5

8

Tennessee

12-4

536

9

9

Stanford

13-4

531

11

10

Clemson

12-4

488

8

11

Alabama

19-1

474

10

12

Missouri

17-2

456

14

13

Florida

19-2

427

13

14

Florida State

11-4

317

12

15

California

19-2

427

13

16

UCLA

11-6

398

18

17

Texas A&M

19-2

274

17

18

Arkansas

17-4

253

15

19

Baylor

11-3

218

21

20

Virginia Tech

15-3-1

205

23

21

Arizona

17-3-1

177

19

22

South Carolina

18-2

173

22

23

Kentucky

13-4

142

16

24

Mississippi State

17-3

133

24

25

Auburn

12-2-1

40

NR

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (25), Boston University (24), Miami (16), Louisiana (15), Northwestern (11), Penn State (9), Utah (9).

Dropped Out

No. 25 Oregon

