Auburn softball returns to top 25 in latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll

After a successful week of earning five wins, Auburn softball returns to a favorable place within the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Tigers will open SEC play this weekend at Missouri and will do so as a top-25 team. Auburn re-enters the USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll after being skipped the last two weeks by checking in at No. 25.

Auburn returns after earning five wins over Georgia State, Northwestern, USC Upstate, and North Texas last week. The return to the top 25 is due mostly to Auburn’s pitching. Ace maddie penta recorded a perfect game in Auburn’s win over Georgia State last Thursday and struck out 34 batters over 19 innings of work.

The Tigers are one of 12 SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll, with Ole Miss being the lone team from the conference not cutting. LSU is the SEC’s top representative, checking in at No. 3 and boasting a 19-0 record. Georgia and Tennessee also make up the top 10.

This weekend’s opponent, Missouri, is at No. 12 this week after winning four games between Nebraska and Wichita State last weekend.

Complete week one rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 18-1 790 1 2 Texas 17-1 769 2 3 LSU 19-0 718 4 4 Oklahoma State 17-2 696 3 5 Washington 16-2 641 6 6 Duke 16-1 623 7 7 Georgia 15-3 606 5 8 Tennessee 12-4 536 9 9 Stanford 13-4 531 11 10 Clemson 12-4 488 8 11 Alabama 19-1 474 10 12 Missouri 17-2 456 14 13 Florida 19-2 427 13 14 Florida State 11-4 317 12 15 California 19-2 427 13 16 UCLA 11-6 398 18 17 Texas A&M 19-2 274 17 18 Arkansas 17-4 253 15 19 Baylor 11-3 218 21 20 Virginia Tech 15-3-1 205 23 21 Arizona 17-3-1 177 19 22 South Carolina 18-2 173 22 23 Kentucky 13-4 142 16 24 Mississippi State 17-3 133 24 25 Auburn 12-2-1 40 NR

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (25), Boston University (24), Miami (16), Louisiana (15), Northwestern (11), Penn State (9), Utah (9).

Dropped Out

No. 25 Oregon

