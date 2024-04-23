Auburn softball remains outside of USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll after Kentucky series

Auburn softball may have dropped its most recent series to Kentucky, but they found a way to win the final game of the series thanks to a great effort in the circle by Shelby Lowe and several heads-up scoring opportunities.

As the SEC schedule begins its final turn, Auburn remains outside of the top 25 rankings in this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll.

Ten SEC teams make up this week’s top 25 from USA TODAY and NFCA, with South Carolina joining Auburn in the receiving votes category. Ole Miss is the lone SEC squad that did not receive top-25 consideration this week.

Tennessee is the SEC’s highest-represented club this week. The Lady Vols won two of three games over LSU last weekend, which gives them a one-spot bump to No. 3 in this week’s poll. Coincidentally, the series loss pushed LSU up to No. 6. Texas A&M rounds out the SEC in the top 10 by earning a No. 10 ranking after it swept Ole Miss over the weekend.

Georgia and Florida each dropped to No. 11 and No. 12 respectively. Missouri dropped one place to No. 14 while Arkansas jumped a place to No. 15 after winning the series at Alabama. As for the Crimson Tide, they fall three spots to No. 17.

Mississippi State checks in at No. 18 after taking a week off of SEC play, and Kentucky jumps to No. 21 after its series win at Auburn.

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Texas 38-6 791 1 2 Oklahoma 42-4 772 2 3 Tennessee 34-8 720 4 4 Oklahoma State 39-8 666 6 5 Duke 39-6 652 3 6 LSU 35-10 592 7 7 Stanford 36-10 590 5 8 Washington 30-8 566 8 9 UCLA 27-9 554 12 10 Texas A&M 37-9 536 11 11 Georgia 36-11 516 9 12 Florida 37-10 466 10 13 Virginia Tech 35-9-1 403 15 14 Missouri 35-13 377 13 15 Arkansas 32-12 360 16 16 Florida State 36-10 294 18 17 Alabama 31-12 291 14 18 Mississippi State 30-13 240 17 19 Arizona 31-13-1 235 19 20 California 31-14 235 19 21 Kentucky 29-15 120 24 22 Clemson 31-15 117 21 23 Boston University 40-4 110 23 24 Oregon 26-16 100 22 25 Louisiana 33-15 74 25

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

