Advertisement

Auburn softball remains outside of USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll after Kentucky series

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn softball may have dropped its most recent series to Kentucky, but they found a way to win the final game of the series thanks to a great effort in the circle by Shelby Lowe and several heads-up scoring opportunities.

As the SEC schedule begins its final turn, Auburn remains outside of the top 25 rankings in this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll.

Ten SEC teams make up this week’s top 25 from USA TODAY and NFCA, with South Carolina joining Auburn in the receiving votes category. Ole Miss is the lone SEC squad that did not receive top-25 consideration this week.

Tennessee is the SEC’s highest-represented club this week. The Lady Vols won two of three games over LSU last weekend, which gives them a one-spot bump to No. 3 in this week’s poll. Coincidentally, the series loss pushed LSU up to No. 6. Texas A&M rounds out the SEC in the top 10 by earning a No. 10 ranking after it swept Ole Miss over the weekend.

Georgia and Florida each dropped to No. 11 and No. 12 respectively. Missouri dropped one place to No. 14 while Arkansas jumped a place to No. 15 after winning the series at Alabama. As for the Crimson Tide, they fall three spots to No. 17.

Mississippi State checks in at No. 18 after taking a week off of SEC play, and Kentucky jumps to No. 21 after its series win at Auburn.

Here is a look at this week’s USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Texas

38-6

791

1

2

Oklahoma

42-4

772

2

3

Tennessee

34-8

720

4

4

Oklahoma State

39-8

666

6

5

Duke

39-6

652

3

6

LSU

35-10

592

7

7

Stanford

36-10

590

5

8

Washington

30-8

566

8

9

UCLA

27-9

554

12

10

Texas A&M

37-9

536

11

11

Georgia

36-11

516

9

12

Florida

37-10

466

10

13

Virginia Tech

35-9-1

403

15

14

Missouri

35-13

377

13

15

Arkansas

32-12

360

16

16

Florida State

36-10

294

18

17

Alabama

31-12

291

14

18

Mississippi State

30-13

240

17

19

Arizona

31-13-1

235

19

20

California

31-14

235

19

21

Kentucky

29-15

120

24

22

Clemson

31-15

117

21

23

Boston University

40-4

110

23

24

Oregon

26-16

100

22

25

Louisiana

33-15

74

25

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on  X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire