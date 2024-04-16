Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Poll after LSU series win

Auburn softball got back on track last weekend by taking down then-No. 6 LSU twice to win its first SEC series of the season.

The series win comes at a great time for Auburn, as they will look to use it as motivation heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. It also helped Auburn’s place in the polls as they inch closer to a return to the top 25.

In the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by picking up 15 votes, 14 more votes than it received in week nine’s poll.

The SEC is represented by 10 programs in this week’s poll following an upset-filled weekend. Tennessee is the SEC’s highest-ranked team at No. 4 after taking the series from Mississippi State over the weekend in Starkville. Following the series loss to Auburn, LSU fell one spot to No. 8 while Georgia dropped two places to No. 9 after losing a series to Kentucky. Florida rounds out the top 10 following a series loss to Missouri.

Texas A&M remains at No. 11 after taking the series from Alabama in Tuscaloosa. As a result of the series loss, Alabama falls from No. 12 to No. 14. Missouri climbs to No. 13 after taking two of three from Florida while Arkansas and Mississippi State swap places from No. 16 to No. 17.

Auburn’s next SEC opponent, Kentucky, jumps back into the top 25 after winning two games over No. 9 Georgia last weekend. South Carolina was dropped from the rankings after suffering a series to Arkansas.

Complete week 10 rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Texas 35-6 791 2 2 Oklahoma 38-4 766 1 3 Duke 37-4 734 3 4 Tennessee 32-7 700 4 5 Stanford 34-7 655 8 6 Oklahoma State 35-8 597 5 7 LSU 33-7 564 6 8 Washington 28-7 549 10 9 Georgia 33-10 540 7 10 Florida 35-9 486 9 11 Texas A&M 32-9 480 11 12 UCLA 24-9 442 13 13 Missouri 33-11 432 14 14 Alabama 30-9 407 12 15 Virginia Tech 31-9-1 382 15 16 Arkansas 30-11 302 17 17 Mississippi State 29-12 300 16 18 Florida State 31-10 295 18 19 Arizona 28-13 200 21 20 California 29-12 152 20 21 Clemson 28-14 134 19 22 Oregon 24-15 117 22 23 Boston University 35-4 93 24 24 Kentucky 26-15 61 NR 25 Louisiana 29-14 57 NR

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)

Dropped Out

No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State

