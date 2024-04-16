Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Poll after LSU series win
Auburn softball got back on track last weekend by taking down then-No. 6 LSU twice to win its first SEC series of the season.
The series win comes at a great time for Auburn, as they will look to use it as motivation heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. It also helped Auburn’s place in the polls as they inch closer to a return to the top 25.
In the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by picking up 15 votes, 14 more votes than it received in week nine’s poll.
The SEC is represented by 10 programs in this week’s poll following an upset-filled weekend. Tennessee is the SEC’s highest-ranked team at No. 4 after taking the series from Mississippi State over the weekend in Starkville. Following the series loss to Auburn, LSU fell one spot to No. 8 while Georgia dropped two places to No. 9 after losing a series to Kentucky. Florida rounds out the top 10 following a series loss to Missouri.
Texas A&M remains at No. 11 after taking the series from Alabama in Tuscaloosa. As a result of the series loss, Alabama falls from No. 12 to No. 14. Missouri climbs to No. 13 after taking two of three from Florida while Arkansas and Mississippi State swap places from No. 16 to No. 17.
Auburn’s next SEC opponent, Kentucky, jumps back into the top 25 after winning two games over No. 9 Georgia last weekend. South Carolina was dropped from the rankings after suffering a series to Arkansas.
Complete week 10 rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
35-6
791
2
2
38-4
766
1
3
37-4
734
3
4
32-7
700
4
5
Stanford
34-7
655
8
6
Oklahoma State
35-8
597
5
7
33-7
564
6
8
28-7
549
10
9
33-10
540
7
10
35-9
486
9
11
32-9
480
11
12
24-9
442
13
13
Missouri
33-11
432
14
14
30-9
407
12
15
Virginia Tech
31-9-1
382
15
16
30-11
302
17
17
Mississippi State
29-12
300
16
18
31-10
295
18
19
Arizona
28-13
200
21
20
California
29-12
152
20
21
28-14
134
19
22
24-15
117
22
23
Boston University
35-4
93
24
24
26-15
61
NR
25
Louisiana
29-14
57
NR
Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)
Dropped Out
No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State
