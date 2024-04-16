Advertisement

Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Poll after LSU series win

Taylor Jones
Auburn softball got back on track last weekend by taking down then-No. 6 LSU twice to win its first SEC series of the season.

The series win comes at a great time for Auburn, as they will look to use it as motivation heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. It also helped Auburn’s place in the polls as they inch closer to a return to the top 25.

In the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by picking up 15 votes, 14 more votes than it received in week nine’s poll.

The SEC is represented by 10 programs in this week’s poll following an upset-filled weekend. Tennessee is the SEC’s highest-ranked team at No. 4 after taking the series from Mississippi State over the weekend in Starkville. Following the series loss to Auburn, LSU fell one spot to No. 8 while Georgia dropped two places to No. 9 after losing a series to Kentucky. Florida rounds out the top 10 following a series loss to Missouri.

Texas A&M remains at No. 11 after taking the series from Alabama in Tuscaloosa. As a result of the series loss, Alabama falls from No. 12 to No. 14. Missouri climbs to No. 13 after taking two of three from Florida while Arkansas and Mississippi State swap places from No. 16 to No. 17.

Auburn’s next SEC opponent, Kentucky, jumps back into the top 25 after winning two games over No. 9 Georgia last weekend. South Carolina was dropped from the rankings after suffering a series to Arkansas.

Complete week 10 rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Texas

35-6

791

2

2

Oklahoma

38-4

766

1

3

Duke

37-4

734

3

4

Tennessee

32-7

700

4

5

Stanford

34-7

655

8

6

Oklahoma State

35-8

597

5

7

LSU

33-7

564

6

8

Washington

28-7

549

10

9

Georgia

33-10

540

7

10

Florida

35-9

486

9

11

Texas A&M

32-9

480

11

12

UCLA

24-9

442

13

13

Missouri

33-11

432

14

14

Alabama

30-9

407

12

15

Virginia Tech

31-9-1

382

15

16

Arkansas

30-11

302

17

17

Mississippi State

29-12

300

16

18

Florida State

31-10

295

18

19

Arizona

28-13

200

21

20

California

29-12

152

20

21

Clemson

28-14

134

19

22

Oregon

24-15

117

22

23

Boston University

35-4

93

24

24

Kentucky

26-15

61

NR

25

Louisiana

29-14

57

NR

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)

Dropped Out

No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State

