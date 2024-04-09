Advertisement

Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following week nine’s action

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn softball took a step away from SEC action last week by hosting Lousiana Tech and Georgia Tech for the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers finished 3-1 on the weekend and will return to conference action with confidence.

Following week nine’s action, Auburn remains in the “remaining votes” category of the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Auburn is one of two SEC teams in the category this week, joining Kentucky.

Ten SEC teams make up this week’s poll, with Tennessee leading all SEC teams at No. 4. The Volunteers climb two spots this week after taking two of three games from No. 7 Georgia over the weekend in Knoxville. On the flip side, Georgia dropped four spots in the rankings due to the loss.

Auburn’s next conference opponent, LSU, drops one spot to No. 6 after losing last weekend’s series to No. 9 Florida in Gainesville. Texas A&M and Alabama are next in line at No. 11 and No. 12 respectively. The Aggies and Crimson Tide will battle this weekend in Tuscaloosa in what will be a pivotal series in the SEC.

Missouri, Mississippi State, and Arkansas round out the SEC’s representation in the top 20, with South Carolina checking in at No. 22. Ole Miss is the lone SEC program not to receive coaches poll consideration this week.

Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

35-3

770

1

2

Texas

31-6

766

4

3

Duke

33-3

760

2

4

Tennessee

30-6

666

6

5

Oklahoma State

33-6

647

7

6

LSU

31-5

643

5

7

Georgia

31-8

620

3

8

Stanford

31-6

604

8

9

Florida

33-6

550

10

10

Washington

26-7

486

9

11

Texas A&M

31-8

443

13

12

Alabama

29-8

409

14

13

UCLA

22-9

409

12

14

Missouri

30-10

373

11

15

Virginia Tech

28-9-1

358

15

16

Mississippi State

28-10

337

16

17

Arkansas

28-10

250

18

18

Florida State

28-10

250

18

19

Clemson

27-11

238

17

20

California

29-11

156

20

21

Arizona

24-12-1

128

21

22

Oregon

22-13

113

24

23

South Carolina

28-12

105

22

24

Boston University

29-4

82

23

25

Texas State

32-9

68

NR

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana (25), Baylor (19), Kentucky (17), Miami (17), Kansas (8), FAU (5), Virginia (5), Nevada (3), Northwestern (2), Auburn (1), Grand Canyon (1).

Dropped Out

No. 25 Baylor

