Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following week nine’s action
Auburn softball took a step away from SEC action last week by hosting Lousiana Tech and Georgia Tech for the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers finished 3-1 on the weekend and will return to conference action with confidence.
Following week nine’s action, Auburn remains in the “remaining votes” category of the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Auburn is one of two SEC teams in the category this week, joining Kentucky.
Ten SEC teams make up this week’s poll, with Tennessee leading all SEC teams at No. 4. The Volunteers climb two spots this week after taking two of three games from No. 7 Georgia over the weekend in Knoxville. On the flip side, Georgia dropped four spots in the rankings due to the loss.
Auburn’s next conference opponent, LSU, drops one spot to No. 6 after losing last weekend’s series to No. 9 Florida in Gainesville. Texas A&M and Alabama are next in line at No. 11 and No. 12 respectively. The Aggies and Crimson Tide will battle this weekend in Tuscaloosa in what will be a pivotal series in the SEC.
Missouri, Mississippi State, and Arkansas round out the SEC’s representation in the top 20, with South Carolina checking in at No. 22. Ole Miss is the lone SEC program not to receive coaches poll consideration this week.
Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
35-3
770
1
2
31-6
766
4
3
33-3
760
2
4
30-6
666
6
5
Oklahoma State
33-6
647
7
6
31-5
643
5
7
31-8
620
3
8
Stanford
31-6
604
8
9
33-6
550
10
10
26-7
486
9
11
31-8
443
13
12
29-8
409
14
13
22-9
409
12
14
Missouri
30-10
373
11
15
Virginia Tech
28-9-1
358
15
16
Mississippi State
28-10
337
16
17
28-10
250
18
18
28-10
250
18
19
27-11
238
17
20
California
29-11
156
20
21
Arizona
24-12-1
128
21
22
22-13
113
24
23
South Carolina
28-12
105
22
24
Boston University
29-4
82
23
25
Texas State
32-9
68
NR
Others Receiving Votes
Louisiana (25), Baylor (19), Kentucky (17), Miami (17), Kansas (8), FAU (5), Virginia (5), Nevada (3), Northwestern (2), Auburn (1), Grand Canyon (1).
Dropped Out
No. 25 Baylor
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__