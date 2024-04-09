Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following week nine’s action

Auburn softball took a step away from SEC action last week by hosting Lousiana Tech and Georgia Tech for the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers finished 3-1 on the weekend and will return to conference action with confidence.

Following week nine’s action, Auburn remains in the “remaining votes” category of the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Auburn is one of two SEC teams in the category this week, joining Kentucky.

Ten SEC teams make up this week’s poll, with Tennessee leading all SEC teams at No. 4. The Volunteers climb two spots this week after taking two of three games from No. 7 Georgia over the weekend in Knoxville. On the flip side, Georgia dropped four spots in the rankings due to the loss.

Auburn’s next conference opponent, LSU, drops one spot to No. 6 after losing last weekend’s series to No. 9 Florida in Gainesville. Texas A&M and Alabama are next in line at No. 11 and No. 12 respectively. The Aggies and Crimson Tide will battle this weekend in Tuscaloosa in what will be a pivotal series in the SEC.

Missouri, Mississippi State, and Arkansas round out the SEC’s representation in the top 20, with South Carolina checking in at No. 22. Ole Miss is the lone SEC program not to receive coaches poll consideration this week.

Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 35-3 770 1 2 Texas 31-6 766 4 3 Duke 33-3 760 2 4 Tennessee 30-6 666 6 5 Oklahoma State 33-6 647 7 6 LSU 31-5 643 5 7 Georgia 31-8 620 3 8 Stanford 31-6 604 8 9 Florida 33-6 550 10 10 Washington 26-7 486 9 11 Texas A&M 31-8 443 13 12 Alabama 29-8 409 14 13 UCLA 22-9 409 12 14 Missouri 30-10 373 11 15 Virginia Tech 28-9-1 358 15 16 Mississippi State 28-10 337 16 17 Arkansas 28-10 250 18 18 Florida State 28-10 250 18 19 Clemson 27-11 238 17 20 California 29-11 156 20 21 Arizona 24-12-1 128 21 22 Oregon 22-13 113 24 23 South Carolina 28-12 105 22 24 Boston University 29-4 82 23 25 Texas State 32-9 68 NR

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana (25), Baylor (19), Kentucky (17), Miami (17), Kansas (8), FAU (5), Virginia (5), Nevada (3), Northwestern (2), Auburn (1), Grand Canyon (1).

Dropped Out

No. 25 Baylor

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire