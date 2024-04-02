Advertisement

Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following Tennessee series

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn softball dropped its fourth-straight SEC series of the season last week by dropping two of three games to the visiting Tennessee Lady Vols.

Despite the setback, Auburn is still in consideration for a top-25 slot in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. In week nine’s edition of the poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by receiving two votes,

Tennessee fell two spots in this week’s poll despite winning the series at Auburn. The dip was partly due to Duke’s sweep of No. 15 Virginia Tech, which rocketed them to No. 2. LSU also jumped Tennessee in the rankings by sweeping No. 13 Texas A&M.

Ten SEC squads check in to this week’s poll, with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and Florida representing the conference in the top 10. Auburn, Ole Miss, and Kentucky are the only three SEC members that did not enter this week’s rankings.

Auburn softball will depart from SEC play this weekend to host the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech and Georgia Tech as part of the two-day affair that begins Friday at Jane B. Moore Field.

Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

34-1

800

1

2

Duke

29-3

727

5

3

Georgia

29-5

707

3

4

Texas

29-5

678

2

5

LSU

29-4

658

6

6

Tennessee

28-5

652

4

7

Oklahoma State

29-6

642

8

8

Stanford

27-6

599

7

9

Washington

25-5

560

9

10

Florida

31-5

524

10

11

Missouri

29-7

453

12

12

UCLA

20-8

14

13

Texas A&M

28-7

397

11

14

Alabama

26-8

348

13

15

Virginia Tech

25-8-1

318

15

16

Mississippi State

25-9

297

17

17

Clemson

24-10

275

16

18

Florida State

24-9

265

19

19

Arkansas

22-11-1

143

20

20

California

26-10

209

18

21

Arizona

22-11-1

143

20

22

South Carolina

26-10

139

22

23

Boston University

27-3

95

25

24

Oregon

20-12

69

24

25

Baylor

19-12

46

23

Others Receiving Votes

Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).

Dropped Out

None

