Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following Tennessee series

Auburn softball dropped its fourth-straight SEC series of the season last week by dropping two of three games to the visiting Tennessee Lady Vols.

Despite the setback, Auburn is still in consideration for a top-25 slot in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. In week nine’s edition of the poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by receiving two votes,

Tennessee fell two spots in this week’s poll despite winning the series at Auburn. The dip was partly due to Duke’s sweep of No. 15 Virginia Tech, which rocketed them to No. 2. LSU also jumped Tennessee in the rankings by sweeping No. 13 Texas A&M.

Ten SEC squads check in to this week’s poll, with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and Florida representing the conference in the top 10. Auburn, Ole Miss, and Kentucky are the only three SEC members that did not enter this week’s rankings.

Auburn softball will depart from SEC play this weekend to host the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech and Georgia Tech as part of the two-day affair that begins Friday at Jane B. Moore Field.

Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 34-1 800 1 2 Duke 29-3 727 5 3 Georgia 29-5 707 3 4 Texas 29-5 678 2 5 LSU 29-4 658 6 6 Tennessee 28-5 652 4 7 Oklahoma State 29-6 642 8 8 Stanford 27-6 599 7 9 Washington 25-5 560 9 10 Florida 31-5 524 10 11 Missouri 29-7 453 12 12 UCLA 20-8 14 13 Texas A&M 28-7 397 11 14 Alabama 26-8 348 13 15 Virginia Tech 25-8-1 318 15 16 Mississippi State 25-9 297 17 17 Clemson 24-10 275 16 18 Florida State 24-9 265 19 19 Arkansas 22-11-1 143 20 20 California 26-10 209 18 21 Arizona 22-11-1 143 20 22 South Carolina 26-10 139 22 23 Boston University 27-3 95 25 24 Oregon 20-12 69 24 25 Baylor 19-12 46 23

Others Receiving Votes

Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).

Dropped Out

None

