Auburn softball receives votes in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll following Tennessee series
Auburn softball dropped its fourth-straight SEC series of the season last week by dropping two of three games to the visiting Tennessee Lady Vols.
Despite the setback, Auburn is still in consideration for a top-25 slot in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. In week nine’s edition of the poll, Auburn remains in the “receiving votes” category by receiving two votes,
Tennessee fell two spots in this week’s poll despite winning the series at Auburn. The dip was partly due to Duke’s sweep of No. 15 Virginia Tech, which rocketed them to No. 2. LSU also jumped Tennessee in the rankings by sweeping No. 13 Texas A&M.
Ten SEC squads check in to this week’s poll, with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and Florida representing the conference in the top 10. Auburn, Ole Miss, and Kentucky are the only three SEC members that did not enter this week’s rankings.
Auburn softball will depart from SEC play this weekend to host the War Eagle Classic. The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech and Georgia Tech as part of the two-day affair that begins Friday at Jane B. Moore Field.
Complete week nine rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
34-1
800
1
2
29-3
727
5
3
29-5
707
3
4
29-5
678
2
5
29-4
658
6
6
28-5
652
4
7
Oklahoma State
29-6
642
8
8
Stanford
27-6
599
7
9
25-5
560
9
10
31-5
524
10
11
Missouri
29-7
453
12
12
20-8
14
13
28-7
397
11
14
26-8
348
13
15
Virginia Tech
25-8-1
318
15
16
Mississippi State
25-9
297
17
17
24-10
275
16
18
24-9
265
19
19
22-11-1
143
20
20
California
26-10
209
18
21
Arizona
22-11-1
143
20
22
South Carolina
26-10
139
22
23
Boston University
27-3
95
25
24
20-12
69
24
25
Baylor
19-12
46
23
Others Receiving Votes
Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).
Dropped Out
None
