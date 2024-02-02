Auburn softball to play 10 games on ESPN’s family of networks

ESPN is giving college softball programs across the country much-needed exposure this upcoming season, including Auburn.

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast nearly 200 softball games across its linear channels including SEC Network, which will show 55 games this season leading up to the SEC Tournament in May. Out of the 200 broadcasts, Auburn will be featured in 10 of them.

The Tigers will play two nationally televised games in March, starting March 23 when Auburn faces Texas A&M in the middle game of a three-game tilt in College Station. Then, the nation will watch Auburn battle Tennessee in the final game of a three-game set at Jane B. Moore Field on March 29. Both games can be seen on SEC Network.

SEC Network will also show Auburn’s home series with Kentucky in its entirety April 20-22. The series with the Wildcats will feature the traditional stand-alone game in the conference on Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m. CT. To close the month of April, the first and last game of Auburn’s trip to Ole Miss will be shown on SEC Network on April 26 and 28.

College softball fans will also get to see Auburn’s home series with Alabama in its entirety as well. The Tigers host the Tide for a three-game series May 2-4. The first game of the series will be broadcast live on ESPNU while the final two games will be seen on SEC Network.

In addition to its 10 nationally televised games this season, a majority of Auburn’s remaining games will be broadcast through SEC Network+, a digital platform of ESPN and SEC Network. The first SEC Network+ broadcast for the Tigers is slated for Saturday, Feb. 10, when Auburn hosts Virginia Tech and Illinois as part of the Tiger Invitational at Jane B. Moore Field.

Set the DVR 📺 You've got 🔟 chances to catch the Tigers on the tube! 📰: https://t.co/S2ItSWPoVA#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/SSJSlksxma — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire