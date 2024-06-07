Auburn softball to compete in 2025 Rocket City Showcase

The Rocket City Trash Pandas, the double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, announced Friday that it will host the inaugural Rocket City Showcase next February at Toyota Field in Madison. The field will feature 12 teams, including the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn will play five games as part of the round-robin style format, starting with Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21. The Tigers will also play James Madison, North Alabama, Miami (Ohio), and Jax State over the weekend.

Teams such as Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State will join Auburn in Madison during the debut classic. Trash Panda’s GM Garrett Fahrmann is excited to share Toyota Field’s atmosphere with a new audience.

“A project like this only happens with everyone pulling together and we can’t wait to see Toyota Field take on a new look for this event in February,” Fahrmann said in a press release. “Our team is known for providing a fun and festive environment for Trash Pandas games and we will bring that same mindset to a great week of softball here at Toyota Field.”

Auburn softball will enter a new era in 2024 as Chris and Kate Malveaux take over as co-head coaches of the program. The Tigers will look to fill the void left behind by star pitcher maddie penta, but will return several key bats such as KK McCrary and Amelia Lech.

Auburn will begin the season at the Clearwater Invatational the weekend prior to its trip to Huntsville. A full schedule for the Clearwater Invitational will be released in the fall.

NCAA SOFTBALL IS COMING TO TOYOTA FIELD IN 2025! 🥎 From February 19-23, the home of the Trash Pandas will host the Rocket City Softball Showcase, which includes @AlabamaSB, @AuburnSoftball, @HailStateSB, and @OleMissSoftball! 🚀 ALL DETAILS: https://t.co/NRtAu5oPCv pic.twitter.com/NsBindwy1a — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) June 7, 2024

