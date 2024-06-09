Auburn softball adds pitching coach Ryker Chason to new staff

The Auburn softball staff is under reconstruction following Mickey Dean’s retirement at the end of the 2024 season. Following the newest hire of co-head coaches Chris and Kate Malveaux, the Tigers have hired a new coach for the bullpen to assist the pitching staff.

Ryker Chason will join the coaching staff in 2025 after being one of the nation’s top coaching free agent moves of the young off-season. Chason makes his way over to Auburn after spending three seasons with Ole Miss, where he coached under Jamie Trachsel.

The Rebel pitching staff combined for a 2.91 earned run average in 2023, which marked the second-lowest ERA under Chason’s direction. His pitchers combined for nine shutouts that season, as well.

Prior to coaching at Ole Miss, Chason assisted Beth Torina at LSU for four seasons as student coach. In that time, he helped coach four NFCA All-Americans that were pitchers, including Carley Hoover and Allie Walljasper.

He has most recently spent the last 10 months as the Director of Pitching Growth for OGX Softball.

Now, he looks to make his mark on the Plains with a pitching staff that needs expanding for next year.

Filed to @D1Softball: Ryker Chason will join the Auburn staff and lead the program's bullpen. One of the year's top coaching free agents is off the market.https://t.co/Pb61190oNQ — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 8, 2024

