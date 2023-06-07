Auburn snags final spot in Blue-Chip Ratio

The Auburn Tigers are one of 16 teams that can actually win a national championship in 2023 according to 247Sports’s Bud Elliot and his Blue-Chip Ratio.

The Tigers checked in at No. 16 with a ratio of 51%, just barely passing the 50% mark needed to make the list.

The Blue-Chip Ratio is a measure of just how talented your roster is and is the ratio of four- and five-star recruits (the blue-chips) versus the two- and three-star recruits that a school has signed over the past four recruiting classes.

The ranking counts high-school signees and junior-college transfers but does not include walk-ons or non-junior college transfers.

While the Tigers still have one of the most talented rosters in the country, their numbers are continuing to decline. It fell from 59% in 2020, to 56% in 2021, to 54% last year and finally to 51% this year.

Here is a look at where Auburn’s four classes that were calculated ranked nationally using the 247Sports team ranking.

• 2020: No. 8

• 2021: No. 18

• 2022: No. 21

• 2023: No. 18

The 2020 class was Auburn’s last great class and this is the last year that it will be calculated, giving Auburn a serious shot of falling out of the Blue-Chip Ratio after clearing the 50% mark for the past 10 years.

Elliot does not include non-junior-college transfers because the ratio “is a historical standard” but with the transfer portal becoming more and more relevant they will be factored in somehow he added.

