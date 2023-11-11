Auburn smokes listless Arkansas as half-empty stadium watches

Not even five minutes into Saturday’s game against Auburn were boos heard for Arkansas inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs trailed by two touchdowns after Auburn scored on its first drive then returned a punt for a touchdown after Arkansas punted at the conclusion of its first.

Things never got much better.

Auburn took a 24-point lead into halftime and crashed Arkansas out of bowl contention with a 48-10 win Saturday. The Razorbacks’ loss ensures a sub-.500 record and with two games left, Arkansas is danger of having its worst season outside of the Chad Morris era since John L. Smith’s interim season in 2012.

Arkansas went three-and-out on its first four possessions, though on one the Hogs did achieve a field goal. Little did it matter, considering Auburn was already ahead 14-0 by that point after scoring on its opening drive then returning a punt for a touchdown after Arkansas’ initial possession.

Not only did the offense look as inept as it did under previous offensive coordinator Dan Enos, the defense had perhaps its worst game of the season, too. Auburn gained 277 yards by the break and the Tigers ultimately ran for 354 yards.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was replaced at the start of the fourth quarter and his back-up, Jacolby Criswell, quickly led Arkansas to its first touchdown. Criswell had a 60-yard run and capped the first drive of the quarter with a pass to Isaac TeSlaa.

Arkansas will host Florida International in what is likely to be a signifcantly less-than-full stadium next Saturday.

