Auburn smacks Washington in battle of familiar USC foes

The Auburn Tigers lost their second game of the season on Sunday at the hands of the USC Trojans in a statement win for Andy Enfield’s team.

Then, USC defeated Colorado State on Wednesday night to finish the nonconference slate.

In a notable plot twist, the next opponent for USC is Washington — the team that Auburn just crushed, 84-61, on Wednesday night in Seattle.

At the end of the first half, Auburn had an eight-point lead, but the second half was much different. Bruce Pearl’s team scored 53 points and outscored the Huskies by 15 in the final 20 minutes to get the victory and bounce back after a tough loss on Sunday.

Auburn learned from its game against USC when it played Washington. USC will now study Auburn-Washington game tape to prepare for the Huskies on Dec. 30 in Seattle. Washington will be studying USC-Auburn tape to gear up for the Trojans. It will be interesting to see how the Trojans and Huskies perform against each other, since they just played the same common opponent over the past four days.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome each had 18 points to lead Auburn against Washington. The Huskies dropped just their fourth game of the year and first since losing to Gonzaga.

Senior guard and Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks Jr. led the way for Washington, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds on 5-15 from the field. The only other Husky in double figures was Koren Johnson (12 points) in a tough night.

Washington shot just 36.8 percent from the field and 25 percent from downtown in a rough night offensively, and things won’t get easier against a gritty USC team.

The Huskies and Trojans won’t face each other until December 30, but the fact that USC just defeated Auburn, and Auburn beat Washington by over 20, is encouraging news for Andy Enfield and his group.

Now the Trojans need to pounce when they go to Seattle in a crucial Pac-12 road trip.

