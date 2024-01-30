Auburn slips from top 10 in College Sports Wire’s latest power rankings

After a scorching start to the SEC schedule, Auburn now finds itself losers of two straight. Now, the Tigers have slipped out of the top 10 in many polls.

The Tigers have fallen to No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. As for the latest College Sports Wire power rankings, Auburn has also slipped there, dropping eight spots to No. 13.

The Tigers did not succeed on the road last week, losing to archrival Alabama by four and then to Mississippi State by six in Starkville. Following the struggles, Andy Patton puts the Tigers as his third-highest-ranking SEC team. Purdue stays put at the top spot, with UConn, Houston, North Carolina, and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

Kentucky dropped a couple of spots in the rankings after a loss to South Carolina and a win over Arkansas, but stays ahead of Auburn at No. 9. Meanwhile, Tennessee boosted up four spots to No. 5 after a 13-point win over Vanderbilt.

The Tigers have an opportunity to gain back some momentum in the rankings this week with a home game against Vanderbilt and a road quad 1 game against Ole Miss.

