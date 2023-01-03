Breaking News:

Auburn slips to No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Auburn won its only game last week, taking down the Florida Gators 61-58, but that was not enough to prevent the Tigers from falling two spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) are one of five SEC teams to crack the top 25 of the poll. They are trailing No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 13 Arkansas, and No. 20 Missouri. LSU, Mississippi State, and Kentucky all received votes.

The Tigers will have a chance to pick up two more conference wins this week with games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers are traveling to Athens to face the Bulldogs (10-3) on Wednesday night and will host the Razorbacks (11-2) Saturday night in Neville Arena.

Here is a look at the full poll.

Rank

Team

Change

Points

1

Purdue (13-3)

1,524

2

Houston (14-1)

+1

1,417

3

Kansas (12-1)

+1

1,351

4

UConn (14-1)

-2

1,342

5

Arizona (13-1)

1,334

6

Texas (12-1)

1,185

7

Alabama (11-2)

+1

1,132

8

Tennessee (11-2)

-1

1,114

9

Gonzaga (12-3)

+1

1,003

10

UCLA (13-2)

+1

993

11

Virginia (10-2)

+2

926

12

Miami (13-1)

+2

814

13

Arkansas (11-2)

-4

717

14

Wisconsin (10-2)

+1

639

15

Indiana (10-3)

+1

558

16

Duke (11-3)

+1

554

17

TCU (12-1)

+1

545

18

Xavier (12-3)

+4

531

19

Baylor (10-3)

-7

520

20

Missouri (12-1)

329

21

New Mexico (14-0)

+1

290

22

Auburn (11-2)

-2

287

23

Charleston (14-1)

116

24

Ohio State (10-3)

114

25

Iowa State (10-2)

94

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

