Auburn slips to No. 22 in latest AP Poll
Auburn won its only game last week, taking down the Florida Gators 61-58, but that was not enough to prevent the Tigers from falling two spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.
The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) are one of five SEC teams to crack the top 25 of the poll. They are trailing No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 13 Arkansas, and No. 20 Missouri. LSU, Mississippi State, and Kentucky all received votes.
The Tigers will have a chance to pick up two more conference wins this week with games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers are traveling to Athens to face the Bulldogs (10-3) on Wednesday night and will host the Razorbacks (11-2) Saturday night in Neville Arena.
Here is a look at the full poll.
Rank
Team
Change
Points
1
Purdue (13-3)
–
1,524
2
Houston (14-1)
+1
1,417
3
Kansas (12-1)
+1
1,351
4
UConn (14-1)
-2
1,342
5
Arizona (13-1)
–
1,334
6
Texas (12-1)
–
1,185
7
Alabama (11-2)
+1
1,132
8
Tennessee (11-2)
-1
1,114
9
Gonzaga (12-3)
+1
1,003
10
UCLA (13-2)
+1
993
11
Virginia (10-2)
+2
926
12
Miami (13-1)
+2
814
13
Arkansas (11-2)
-4
717
14
Wisconsin (10-2)
+1
639
15
Indiana (10-3)
+1
558
16
Duke (11-3)
+1
554
17
TCU (12-1)
+1
545
18
Xavier (12-3)
+4
531
19
Baylor (10-3)
-7
520
20
Missouri (12-1)
–
329
21
New Mexico (14-0)
+1
290
22
Auburn (11-2)
-2
287
23
Charleston (14-1)
–
116
24
Ohio State (10-3)
–
114
25
Iowa State (10-2)
–
94
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1
List
SEC Basketball standings as calendar turns to January