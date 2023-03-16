Auburn is a slight favorite over Iowa to start the NCAA Tournament

The Auburn Tigers made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed but through a lucky break is getting to play close to home.

They are set to face the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Despite being the higher seed, the Tigers are actually favored in the game. BetMGM has the Tigers favored by 1.5 points.

The matchup promises to be entertaining and has been picked as one of the most intriguing games in the NCAA Tournament by David Cobb of CBS.

The Tigers have not lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under Bruce Pearl and they will look to keep that streak going when the game starts Thursday at 5:50 p.m. CT, the game will be on TNT.

Here is everything you need to know before you bet the game.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn -1.5

Over-under: 151.5

Auburn Money Line: -120

Iowa Money Line: +100

Advice and Prediction

The Tigers are 3-0 under Pearl in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and have a great shot to make it 4-0. While Iowa’s offense is a tough matchup for Auburn, they will be playing just 110 miles from Auburn and should have quite a crowd advantage.

Auburn’s defensive ability and the play of Johni Broome will be enough for Auburn to get the win and cover the 1.5-point spread.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire