Auburn signs No. 3 JUCO OT Seth Wilfred

Auburn has landed one of the top JUCO offensive linemen in the country.

Seth Wilfred has officially signed with the Tigers, giving them two offensive linemen in their 2024 recruiting class. Auburn has already announced the addition of four-star interior offensive lineman DeAndre Carter.

Originally from Mitchell, Nebraska, Wilfred ended his high school career at Bishop Gorman High School before heading to Snow College for one season. He was named an NJCAA All-American before garnering attention at the FBS level and ultimately signing with Auburn.

He is the No. 34 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite JUCO rankings. He will have three seasons of eligibility at Auburn and can also redshirt if needed.

