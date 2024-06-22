Auburn signs Colorado transfer, former Alabama safety

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn added a late addition to its 2024 team Friday afternoon.

The Tigers signed former Alabama and Colorado safety Jahquez Robinson, making him the Tigers’ 15th incoming transfer this offseason.

Robinson, a Florida native, played last season for Deion Saunders and the Colorado Buffalos. He recorded six tackles and an interception.

Before transferring to Colorado, Robinson played for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide for three seasons.

He was rated as a four-star prospect by several recruiting services coming out of high school.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.