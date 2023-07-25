Auburn signee was poster child of Jeremy Pruitt's illicit recruiting operation at Tennessee

Shelton Felton got a text from an Alabama high school coach in October 2020: The coach, an old college teammate of Felton's, wanted to visit Knoxville on an upcoming weekend with a recruit.

"We will try to get up there Sat if y'all can get us hooked up," the text to the former Tennessee football linebackers coach said.

That recruit was Dylan Brooks, a four-star edge rusher committed to Tennessee, and the coach was Cedric Phillips, Brooks' position coach at Handley High School. Brooks had already visited three times as Jeremy Pruitt's football program ignored a recruiting dead period mandated from March 2020 to June 2021 because of COVID-19 and paid for parts or all of Brooks' visits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Those illicit visits under Pruitt and his staff were among the more than 200 violations outlined in the NCAA's findings released July 14 that resulted in a five-year probation for UT and at least $8 million in fines, as well as restrictions on scholarships and recruiting. Ten UT coaches and staff members were fired for cause in January 2021.

Brooks, who signed with Auburn before transferring to Kansas, and Phillips are not mentioned by name in NCAA and university investigative documents obtained by Knox News via a public records request.

Knox News uncovered Brooks' identity by cross-referencing the connections and reviewing the details of his recruitment in the documents and through a source with direct knowledge of his impermissible visits to Tennessee. It uncovered Phillips' identity through details in investigative documents. The source spoke to Knox News about the recruitment on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive coverage: Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt learn NCAA penalties

Why Jeremy Pruitt cited George Floyd, Alabama cash to investigatorsTennessee offered NCAA plea deal in 2021 similar to final verdict12 text messages that buried Pruitt, staff in NCAA scandalFulmer was either fooled by Pruitt or feigned ignorance, records showTennessee paid Darnell Washington cash. He still went to GeorgiaVols assistant paid recruits from bank account shared with parents, records showUnpacking NCAA's verdict — and why Vols can finally move onFulmer's list of candidates to replace Pruitt included some wild namesDerrick Ansley pointed finger at Pruitt in NCAA investigation. Here's howHow Pruitt, staff members cheated NCAA rules— and penalty each received

What violations Tennessee football committed recruiting Dylan Brooks

Pruitt's staff arranged Brooks' first secret visit weekend during the pandemic dead period on July 24, 2020, one of nine times UT hosted recruits between July and November 2020, according to NCAA documents. Brooks traveled with Phillips on the first of four visits to Knoxville.

Advertisement

Brooks was committed to Tennessee at the time of the visits, and he was one of the most coveted players in what looked like an elite class for the Vols. He signed with UT in December 2020, then asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent on Jan. 20, 2021, two days after Pruitt's firing. He was released on Feb. 19, 2021, and committed to Auburn the following day. He transferred to Kansas in May 2023 and is on the team's roster as a defensive end for the 2023 season.

UT documents indicate Brooks was interviewed during its investigation. The NCAA granted many players immunity during its investigation. It is unclear if Brooks was among them.

Documents reveal Brooks made his four visits to UT between July and October 2020. All four were against NCAA rules because of the COVID-driven recruiting dead period.

Brooks visited July 24-26, Sept. 19-20, Oct. 2-3, and Oct. 24-25, and Pruitt's staff members paid for six nights at downtown hotels during his visits, records show. Knox News cannot determine the cost of every stay because some are rolled up in bills that include stays by other recruits, but two can be tied to Brooks: football staff paid $241 for two rooms booked for one night during the September visit, and $87 for one night during the early October visit.

A connection for Derrick Ansley, Shelton Felton coordinated visits

Pruitt hosted a gathering at his home on July 25 that included four UT assistant coaches, including Felton, Derrick Ansley, and Brian Niedermeyer, according to NCAA findings. Two high school coaches also were present: Phillips and another tied to an unnamed prospect identified as "prospective student-athlete 3." Documents revealed Ansley and Felton knew Philips because the three played college football together at Troy.

Advertisement

Phillips played at Troy with Ansley and Felton in the early 2000s. He is one of the unnamed high school coaches in the NCAA findings. UT and NCAA documents show how Phillips helped Brooks visit Knoxville.

A Sept. 29, 2020, text from Phillips to Felton shows Brooks and Phillips were "trying to come that way this weekend." Handley's game against Jacksonville was canceled due to the Jacksonville program being under quarantine. Phillips wanted to use the open weekend to bring Brooks to Knoxville. He indicated Ansley knew about the visit, referring to the ex-Vols defensive coordinator as "DA."

"Miles on my whip and time," the text continued.

A follow-up on Oct. 2 stated the pair would make the visit by leaving early Saturday, but the coach's family might come with him like it did on a prior visit. That visit was likely the Sept. 19-20 visit for which UT reserved two rooms instead of the one reserved for Brooks' three other visits.

Advertisement

Phillips later texted Felton on Oct. 3 that he had "been sacrificing like hell for y'all now. Yall (sic) look out for me know (sic)."

Brooks made another visit in late October, once again organized through Phillips' contact with Felton when he inquired about UT getting the visit "hooked up."

"I just need to get situated on what I talked about last week," an Oct. 20 text said. "Don't say I said: But (redacted) acting weird and a few schools been hitting up and asking him what he think about what's going on at UT and using it as a way to discourage him."

Felton received four more texts from Phillips before replying on Oct. 23, saying "I'll call you after this meeting."

Dylan Brooks was hardly the only prospect Tennessee hosted during the dead period

NCAA documents charged that Tennessee hosted six football recruits, their families and individuals associated with the recruits during those nine weekends. UT spent approximately $12,173 in impermissible recruiting inducements and unofficial visits expenses during those nine visit weekends, while approximately $1,000 was given to student-athletes to host the recruits.

Advertisement

UT doled out nearly $3,000 to host Walter Nolen, a five-star prospect in the 2022 class and a sophomore defensive lineman at Texas A&M, on a four-day unofficial visit from Oct. 8-12. The visit totaled $2,677, while UT staffers also supplied $260 to players to host Nolen. One of those players, identified as a former football student-athlete, said he spent the $200 he was given on marijuana and cigars for himself and others. Nolen also was not named in documents, but Knox News uncovered his identity.

Pruitt's staff routinely paid for lodging, meals, transportation, entertainment and UT apparel.

Former recruiting director Bethany Gunn, former assistant recruiting director Chantryce Boone and former recruiting assistant Michael Magness handled much of the logistics and planning for the visits. Niedermeyer played a "significant role," the NCAA found, and said he assisted in planning and provided funding. Felton was involved in planning on six of the nine weekends, while Ansley was involved in one.

The NCAA documents, including the February negotiated resolution that included Felton, Magness and Niedermeyer, said the facts surrounded the visits were largely uncontested. Ansley disputed his involvement in planning one weekend.

Advertisement

The NCAA handed out seven show-cause penalties to UT staffers, including a six-year show-cause for Pruitt. A show-cause penalty means a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter without being subjected to penalties during the length of the ban unless the NCAA approves.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Tennessee's recruitment of Dylan Brooks surfaced in NCAA scandal