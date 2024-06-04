Auburn shoots to the top of five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham’s list

Auburn football is making big strides to try and land highly talented recruits from across the country, hosting many on official visits as of late. Head coach Hugh Freeze is attempting to turn around a program that has struggled in recent years, and he seems to have high school prospects on board with his plan for the future.

One of those prospects who is optimistic about the experience is five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, who made his fifth total visit to the Plains last weekend.

The Choctaw County High School (Mississippi) product seemed to have another overall positive experience in his time on campus. He has been heavily pursued by the Tigers, which seems to be currently paying off.

“I told them yesterday they stand No. 1,” Cunningham said in an interview with Auburn Live. “Just the culture and how they treat me like family. It’s great people and I want to be around great people. It’s just a vibe here. It’s just great being here. I told them I don’t want to leave.”

Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix have been developing relationships with Cunningham throughout the process, which has played a big factor in how the Mississippi native feels towards the program.

The 6-3, 185-pound product is being heavily recruited by other schools in the SEC and has lined up official visits to Florida, Tennessee and Alabama over the next three weeks.

Cunningham is currently ranked as the No. 15 player in the nation and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi.

A commitment by Cunningham would make him Auburn’s highest rated recruit in the 2025 cycle. As of now, he would join Tavaris Dice, Carde Smith, Ryan Ghea, Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland on the offensive side of the ball in this class, along with others who made their official visits this weekend, as well.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire