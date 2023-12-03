Auburn set to play Maryland in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn has learned its postseason fate.

After finishing 6-6 in the first season of the Hugh Freeze era, the Tigers learned Sunday that they will conclude the season in Nashville at the Music City Bowl. They will face the Maryland Terrapins, who finished with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-5 mark in Big Ten play.

“The entire Auburn football program is excited to accept an invitation to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville,” Freeze said following the announcement. “Nashville is a great destination, and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl is a great way to end our first season at Auburn. We have the best fans in college football and can’t wait for the Auburn Family to travel to Nashville and take over Broadway. We are thrilled for our players to have another opportunity to compete against a very good Maryland opponent.”

This marks the third time in Auburn’s history that they have participated in the Music City Bowl, and are 2-0 all-time in the game. The Tigers defeated Wisconsin in their first appearance in 2003, and most recently smashed Purdue in 2018. Auburn’s average margin of victory in the Music City Bowl is 31.5 points.

Nine SEC teams were selected to play in bowl games this season. Alabama will represent the conference in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed, and will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Three others join Alabama in participating in New Year’s Six bowl games: Georgia, Missouri, and Ole Miss. Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee have also earned the right to earn a postseason bid.

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. CT from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. ABC will broadcast the game.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire