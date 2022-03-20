Auburn set to host a five-star quarterback for a second time

The hunt for the next quarterback for the Auburn Tigers is underway. Bryan Harsin and the staff are officially out on three of the top four quarterbacks.

Arch Manning is being heavily recruited by the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Texas Longhorns. Manning is the No. 1 quarterback on the list. The No. 2 quarterback, Malachi Nelson has committed to the USC Trojans. The No. 4 quarterback, Nico Iamaleava recently listed his top five teams with Alabama and Tennessee Vols very much in the mix.

According to this report from 247Sports, the No. 3 quarterback in the country, Dante Moore Jr will make his second visit to the Plains.

The five-star quarterback from Detroit, Michigan, has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail. Moore won’t be the only highly-touted prospect to visit the Tigers after hosting a slew of recruits on Saturday. Other top recruits include five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown of Miami, Florida.

Getting in with Moore might be a tough sell given the other top programs in his pursuit but Harsin could sell the opportunity to play very early in his collegiate career. The LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Michigan Wolverines are among the other schools vying for his commitment.

Dante Moore Jr’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 8 1 4 Rivals 5 6 1 3 ESPN 4 14 1 3 On3 Recruiting 4 49 1 5 247 Composite 5 6 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-2 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 10, 2021

Unofficial visit in Jun. 2021

Unofficial visit on Mar. 20, 2022

Offers

Auburn

LSU

Michigan

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Projections

Film

Twitter

