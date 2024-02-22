Auburn sees another drop in College Sports Wire’s power rankings

The Auburn Tigers find themselves moving down in many of the national polls after they split a pair of top-25 home games in Neville Arena, defeating South Carolina by 40 and losing to Kentucky by 11.

Auburn slipped down to the No. 14 spot in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. Meanwhile, the latest edition of College Sports Wire’s power rankings have dropped the Tigers down three spots from last week to No. 15.

In Auburn’s win rout of South Carolina, the Tigers shot over 50% in both halves and had no problem finding their stroke from any part of the field. That performance did not transition its way to the Kentucky game, though, as Auburn shot a measly 30.9% and could not take the lid off of the basket.

According to Andy Patton’s rankings, the Tigers are now the third-highest-ranking team in the SEC. Tennessee is the highest at the No. 5 spot while Alabama sits one spot ahead of Auburn at No. 14. UConn takes hold of the top spot this week, with Purdue, Houston and Arizona making up the other teams in the top five.

After its win over Auburn, Kentucky moves back into the power rankings this week, submitting itself into the No. 21 spot. Florida is also a team on a run of success as of late, and the Gators now find themselves at the No. 25 position.

The Tigers have a light week this week, but their game is not easy with a road test at Georgia on Saturday. That game is set to tip off at 5 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire