Auburn secondary duo get a new home in latest Draft Wire mock

A new week, a new mock draft from Luke Easterling of Draft Wire.

The top two draft-eligible Tigers both play on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, they are both in the secondary. Roger McCreary is among the top cornerbacks available and Smoke Monday will likely be a day two selection come April.

McCreary and Monday were among the trio of Auburn defenders invited to the NFL Combine on Mar. 1. The event will run through Mar. 7, where they will compete in drills and meet with prospective teams. As we know it, these are the biggest job interviews of their lives.

As we focus on the task at hand, where could Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday land in the NFL?

Pick 01.24: Roger McCreary, Cornerback

Easterling projects McCreary will team up with another former SEC cornerback with Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys.

What Draft Wire Says…

Trevon Diggs has obviously emerged as one of the NFL’s best playmakers at corner, but the rest of the group in Dallas needs work. McCreary was a shutdown artist every week, dominating some of the SEC’s best pass-catchers with regularity, which should make him as pro-ready as any corner in this year’s deep class.

McCreary would make a great young duo for the Cowboys’ defense with Diggs who was a monster in terms of interceptions this past season. He finished with 11. No other Cowboy defender had more than three last year. The defense ranked No. 1 in interceptions (26) and No. 7 in touchdowns allowed (24).

Where the defense lacked was in yards given up. They were poor between the 20s and tightened up in the red zone. Dan Quinn’s defense ranked No. 20 in passing yards surrendered (4,049). Could McCreary have a similar ascension as Diggs with the Cowboys?

McCreary hauled in six interceptions in four seasons, five over the last two years. He also added 30 passes defended, 20 of those coming in 2020-21. Prior to being drafted by the Cowboys, Diggs created four interceptions with 17 passes defended with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Next, McCreary’s partner in crime gets selected

Pick 03.94: Smoke Monday, Safety

Monday could head to Kansas City to help the Chiefs fix some of their issues in the secondary. Their defense was No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 16 in touchdowns allowed this past season. The Chiefs were also No. 12 in interceptions forced.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Tyrann Mathieu for the Chiefs, Monday could be in play to eventually be the future plan along with Juan Thornhill. Mathieu could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason creating a need in the secondary.

Monday joined USC’s Drake London and Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto in the three-round mock haul for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes getting a little help.