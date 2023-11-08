How Auburn’s season opening loss to Baylor affects its KenPom ranking

Auburn dropped its season opener to the No. 17 Baylor Bears on Tuesday night in South Dakota, 88-82. What did we learn about the Tigers from the game?

Auburn had a solid day defensively by pulling down 24 rebounds and blocking 10 shots. The bigs were beneficial to Auburn’s defensive output. Johni Broome led the charge in rebounding with five defensive boards while Dylan Cardwell blocked five shots.

Offensively, three players ended the game with 10-plus points including freshman Aden Holloway, who shot 40% from the field en route to a 19-point performance. Cardwell and Tre Donaldson were the most efficient from the field by connecting on 68% of their shots.

How did Auburn’s loss affect their KenPom ranking? Believe it or not, the Tigers look like an efficient team across the board despite dropping a tough game.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in key data measured by KenPom following Tuesday’s action.

Overall ranking: No. 18

The Tigers may have dropped its season-opener, but they remain a top-20 team in the KenPom heading into Wednesday. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Arkansas are the lone SEC squads that rank higher than Auburn. Purdue is at the top with a 1-0 record while Mississippi Valley State checks in at the bottom of the latest update.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 16

Based on last season’s final ranking of No. 46, the Tigers are off to a great start offensively. Auburn scored 82 points and shot 44.4% from the field as a team against Baylor. According to KenPom data, Auburn should score 112.5 points per 100 possessions, which is better than programs such as Arkansas, USC, Texas A&M, and Michigan.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 28

Defense was Auburn’s strong suit last season, and it appears that it will be just as much of a factor this season as well. Auburn held Baylor off for most of the game until the final three minutes when the Bears stormed back to put the game away. Several highlights of Auburn’s defensive game last night include pulling down 24 defensive rebounds and blocking 10 shots. According to KenPom, Auburn should allow 92.1 points per 100 possessions, which is better than North Carolina, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati.

Adjusted tempo: No. 53

After one game, Auburn is just outside of the top 50 by earning 73.2 possessions per 40-minute game. This is also an early improvement from last season, as the Tigers ended the season with 67.6 possessions per game, good for No. 160 in the country.

Strength of Schedule: No. 19

Here’s something that we already knew… Auburn’s schedule is going to be quite difficult to navigate this season. The Tigers just wrapped up a game with No. 17 Baylor and will face three more teams ranked in the KenPom top 100 before heading into SEC play in early January. Opponents on Auburn’s schedule are expected to score 115.6 points per 100 possessions (No. 13 nationally) and are forecasted to give up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (No. 38 nationally).

Baylor rankings

Where does Baylor stand after taking down Auburn in the season opener? Here’s a look at their KenPom rankings:

Overall: No. 7

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 3

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 23

Adjusted Tempo: No. 144

Strength of Schedule: No. 32

Southeastern Louisiana rankings

Next up for Auburn is a date with Southeastern Louisiana for the home opener on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s how Southeastern Louisiana stands in the KenPom after defeating Delta State on Monday to open the season.

Overall: No. 121

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 186

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 261

Adjusted Tempo: No. 88

Strength of Schedule: No. 257

