Auburn’s season, Dean era concludes with loss to Florida State in Tallahassee Regional

Auburn softball’s season officially ended Sunday with a loss to Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional final, 10-4. With the loss comes the end of a bittersweet era in the program.

Auburn’s loss to Florida State marked the official end to the tenure of Mickey Dean, the Tigers head coach since taking over for Clint Myers in 2017. Dean built a 235-130 record with six NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons on the Plains and a 63-83 SEC record.

Auburn fans also watched the career of maddie penta conclude on Sunday. Penta is one of the most decorated athletes in Auburn history with three All-American honors, six All-SEC honors, and was the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year. In four seasons, Penta boasted a 76-36 record with a 1.79 ERA and 941 strikeouts in 706 innings pitched.

The Tigers end the 2024 season with a 29-21-1 record and a 9-15 mark in SEC play. Auburn ended the season by competing in a regional final for the second season in a row and will lose just three seniors from this season’s roster.

Auburn softball will begin its hunt for a new head coach this offseason and will look to find its new “ace” pitcher ahead of the 2025 season that begins next February.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire