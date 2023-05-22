Auburn’s schedule is, like usual, listed as one of the hardest in the country

Having a tough schedule is nothing new for the Auburn Tigers. With the annual match-ups against the top-two programs in college football in Alabama and Georgia and the consistently competitive LSU, the Tigers play a grueling schedule annually.

That remains true in 2023 as 247Sports ranked Auburn’s schedule as the seventh toughest in the country. Brad Crawford gave his input:

“Welcome (back) to the SEC, Hugh Freeze. Auburn has a strong chance to be 3-0 when SEC play begins in College Station, but there’s the double-whammy of Georgia and LSU after that. That could be a quick three-game losing streak for the Tigers against a trio of opponents who are each expected to field more talented rosters in 2023. How quickly can Freeze implement his offense on the Plains and does he have the quarterback to facilitate with precision? Those are questions Auburn is trying to answer.”

The teams with schedules listed as tougher than Auburn’s include Michigan State, Florida, West Virginia, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Ole Miss from sixth to first.

An odd year benefits Auburn as Alabama and Georgia will travel to the Plains for contests inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will also be looking for their second straight win over LSU in Baton Rouge after being victorious in Death Valley for the first time in 22 years back in 2021.

Other notable match-ups for Auburn this season include an intriguing road trip to Cal, Hugh Freeze’s first game against Ole Miss since returning to the SEC, and a trip to Nashville as the Tigers drew Vanderbilt as their rotational SEC East opponent this season.

Auburn will begin the new era against UMass on September 2nd. The Kick-off time and broadcast network are still TBD.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire