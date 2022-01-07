Auburn safety Trey Elston has entered the transfer portal

Auburn has lost a depth piece in its defensive backfield.

Trey Elston, a walk-on safety for the Tigers, announce early on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Before arriving at Auburn, Elston played at the University of West Alabama for two seasons (2018-19). After coming Auburn in 2020 as a walk-on, he did not play in a game for the Tigers until this season, in which he appeared in six games, recording two tackles (one vs South Carolina and one vs Houston).

Auburn tried to solidify its depth at the safety position during this year’s recruiting cycle, picking up three players (Tre Donaldson, Marquise Gilbert, and Caleb Wooden). So it’s no surprise that Elston has decided to seek playing time elsewhere.

Best of luck to him in his endeavors.