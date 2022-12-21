Auburn safety target Tony Mitchell signs with Alabama

Auburn made a push to flip 4-star safety Tony Mitchell from Alabama but was unable to do so as he signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday.

Mitchell committed to Alabama back in June but visited Auburn multiple times since then and the Tigers were able to make it interesting right up until the end.

Checking in at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds he starred at Thompson High and actually played his final high school game in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where he won his fourth state championship.

He is the No. 5 safety and No. 54 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player from the state of Alabama.

