Auburn running back target Jamarion Wilcox announces top 4 schools

Auburn offered three-star running back Jamarion Wilcox on Tuesday and are now one of his top schools.

The Georgia native announced his top four schools Thursday afternoon and included the Tigers. They will be battling Ohio State, Clemson, and Kentucky for him.

He is ranked as the No. 39 running back and No. 573 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite for the 2023 recruiting class. He is also the No. 54 player from Georgia.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder has only taken one official visit to Kentucky and has not yet visited the Plains but that could soon change now that they have offered him.

The Douglasville, Georgia product rushed for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior for South Paulding High School. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry and 187.2 yards per game.

Auburn already has one running back committed in their 2023 recruiting class, four-star Jeremiah Cobb. He is the Tiger’s highest-rated recruit and the No. 5 running back in the country.

With Tank Bigsby potentially moving onto the NFL the Tigers are looking to add more depth to the room and Wilcox and Cobb would be a strong pairing.

List

Auburn Football's top offensive players according to Pro Football Focus

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire